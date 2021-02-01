On the cusp of a new season, Penn State once again finds itself ranked among college soccer's best.

The Nittany Lions will debut in 2021 as the No. 13-ranked team in the nation, as TopDrawerSoccer released its women's top-25 rankings for the spring 2021 season Monday.

After a long wait, the first full Women's Division I Top 25 rankings are here!https://t.co/wVtCKNQjiL — TopDrawerSoccer (@TopDrawerSoccer) February 1, 2021

Penn State sits seven spots lower than its premier ranking at No. 6 a season ago.

ACC tournament champion Florida State holds the top spot, with North Carolina and reigning NCAA champion Stanford following at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

At No. 13, Penn State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team, with Michigan as the only other ranked conference opponent at No. 20.

