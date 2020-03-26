A new crop of players will be suiting up in blue and white as the 2020 season comes around in August.

The seven new recruits are Anna Carson, Olivia Damico, Katie Evans, Elle Kershner, Kaitlyn MacBean, Ellie Wheeler and Natalie Wilson.

Carson is a native of Springfield, Massachusetts.

She played club at Oakwood Soccer Club, the No. 2 club in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. Apart from starting every game at Oakwood, she was also an all-league player at Longmeadow High School.

Damico hails from Newburgh, Indiana and played club soccer at Western New York Flash ECNL and Empire United DA.

She was part of the winning team in the 2016 New York West State Cup. Individually, she was a two-time All-State player and 2019 All-Greater Rochester player.

Evans was born in San Diego, California. Her club team, VBR Star, came in first place in the Club Champions League and she was a First-Team All-District and All-Region player in high school.

Kershner is a local Pennsylvania recruit originally from Phoenixville and played for Penn Fusion in her club career.

She trained at the U.S. Training Center from 2015 and 2017, and her club career saw her advancing to the U-17 National quarterfinals and being part of the Top XI in the East Coast among DA clubs.

MacBean is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and played for Minnesota Thunder Academy in the ECNL. The team was No. 3 in ECNL Nationals in 2018, while she became a two-time All-Conference player in the ECNL and participated in the national traning camp in 2017.

The Ms. Soccer in Minnesota, she was named All-State four times in her high school career and was a preseason All-American.

Wheeler is part of the top team in the DA system with FC Virginia, and she was the top scorer in the country before enrolling early.

She’s had plenty of USWNT experience, rostering on the U-17, U-19 and U-20 teams and was a TopDrawerSoccer All-American, which ranked her the 34th overall player and 11th midfielder in the class of 2020.

Wilson, from Fairfax, Virginia, played for a very successful McClean ECNL club in her career.

She's part of a team that won the ECNL Championship and Mid-Atlantic Championship four times, while being an ECNL National Finalist in 2019. She was also included in TopDrawerSoccer’s second-team All-America, a three-time All-District and two-time All-Region player.