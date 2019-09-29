On a rainy afternoon in Madison, the Nittany Lions were unable to put an end to the Badgers’ undefeated run at home.

No. 19 Wisconsin proved to be a tough opponent, as Penn State struggled to capitalize on its opportunities before falling victim to the Badgers by a score of 1-0.

In a rather lopsided first half, the Nittany Lions showed some promise building their attack, racking up five shots, but Wisconsin’s back line held strong.

Set pieces proved to be a valuable asset, but Penn State was unable to take advantage of its five corners and four free kicks during the first 45 minutes.

It only took two minutes into the second half for the Badgers to take the lead, as Lauren Rice’s inch-perfect cross from the left side found the head of Emma Jascaniec for her first goal of the season.

Wisconsin carried the momentum through the second period of play, as its clever defensive tactics prevented the Nittany Lions from finding a response.

Trouble adjusting

After an encouraging first half, Penn State’s offensive impact was reduced to virtually nothing during the final 45 minutes.

Wisconsin’s heavy pressure made it difficult for the Nittany Lions to connect passes in the attack, limiting Penn State to only two shots.

Coffey, who saw lots of time on the ball in the first half, was practically shut down by the Badgers’ midfield, making it difficult for her to pick out her teammates in the final third.

The Nittany Lions regained some momentum in the final 15 minutes but were unable to make it count. Coffey had a golden opportunity to level the score in the 88th minute, but her shot from just inside the box missed wide.

While Wisconsin’s composure late in the game troubled the Nittany Lions, it was Penn State’s inability to adjust to the increased pressure that led to its downfall.

Strong defense, but nothing to show

The Nittany Lions’ stellar defense showed up yet again, as the back line of Kaleigh Riehl, Caitlin Haislip, Ellie Jean and Kerry Abello dealt with Wisconsin's attack rather well.

However, leaving Jascaniec wide open at the far post on Wisconsin’s lone goal proved to be the fatal flaw of the afternoon.

Still winless against the best

Sunday’s loss extends Penn State’s winless streak against ranked opponents in 2019.

Defeated already by then-No. 3 Stanford and then-No. 4 Virginia while tying against then-No. 22 West Virginia, the Nittany Lions have struggled to find success when facing the likes of the top 25, among which they no longer rank.

Penn State’s next contest will be another challenge, as it returns to Jeffrey Field on Thursday to take on No. 20 Rutgers at 7 p.m.