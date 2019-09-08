Following its draw against West Virginia on Friday, the Nittany Lions made a triumphant return to Jeffrey Field with a win over James Madison.

The Dukes proved to be a stubborn opponent, but Penn State earned the victory, 2-1.

The Nittany Lions got off to a shaky start, as James Madison’s Claire Meiser buried a shot past Kat Asman off of a corner kick to give the Dukes an early advantage.

Despite going down early, Penn State continued to put pressure on the James Madison defense, but the Dukes stayed solid defensively for most of the first half.

The Nittany Lions found success notably on the right flank with Ellie Jean, but could not get enough players in the box to trouble the James Madison backline.

In the final minute before halftime, the referee awarded a penalty kick to Penn State following a collision in the box.

James Madison goalkeeper Hannah McShea saved Frankie Tagliaferri’s kick, but the Penn State midfielder scored on the rebound to level the score at the half.

The second half saw the Nittany Lions dominate the match against a fatigued James Madison team.

Taking advantage of its increased possession, Penn State took the lead in the 53rd minute on a goal scored by midfielder Ally Schlegel. Frankie Tagliaferri was credited with the assist.

Schlegel’s goal marks her fourth of the season in four straight games.

In the 73rd minute, the Dukes had a chance to level the score on a penalty kick after defender Kaliegh Riehl committed a foul on the edge of the 18-yard box.

However, Kat Asman came up with a huge save on James Madison’s Iris Rabot to keep the Nittany Lions in front.

Penn State could have easily added a third goal to its tally in the 80th minute when defender Kerry Abello made a fantastic run down the left side, but her shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

The Nittany Lions are back in action at Jeffrey Field on Thursday against Oklahoma State, as they look to continue their winning ways.