Four Penn State players received accolades in Top Drawer Soccer's end-of-season awards.

Senior captain and centerback Kaleigh Riehl was named in the Best XI First Team as she wrapped up her collegiate career.

Junior transfer Sam Coffey was included in the Best XI Second Team as a midfielder.

Two players appeared on the Freshman Best XI, with Cori Dyke on the First Team as a midfielder and Ally Schlegel on the Second Team as a forward.

Five players were also named to the Postseason Top 100 lists.

Riehl and Coffey checked in at 10th and 21st respectively in the overall list.

Dyke led the way in the freshman list, coming in at 9th. Schlegel followed suit as the No. 12 freshman in the nation, while winger Payton Linnehan was ranked at No. 35.