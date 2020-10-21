Penn State fans have been fortunate enough to see many talented athletes be molded by “Dear Old State” throughout its history, but one of the all-time best is women’s soccer keeper Emily Oleksiuk.

Oleksiuk set the standard for Penn State keepers that few will be able to reach, and this week marks the anniversary of back-to-back historic years for the Penn State standout

The three time All-American came to Penn State in 1998, and by 1999, she had already etched her name into the record books.

On Oct. 24, 1999, the sophomore keeper helped propel the Nittany Lions to a 3-2 victory at George Mason.

The win was Oleksiuk’s 34th career victory, which set the all-time mark for most wins by a keeper in program history. She also accomplished the feat in just 42 career games.

She would go on to win 47 more games throughout her illustrious career, giving her a grand total of 81.

These 81 wins are the most by a Penn State keeper, and 20 more than one of Penn State’s former goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, who sits in second place all-time.

A mere 364 days after her 34th win, Oleksiuk stamped her name at the top of another leaderboard for Penn State keepers.

Her final save in a 1-0 shutout victory over No. 19 Harvard in 2000 gave Oleksiuk the crown for most saves in program history — and she was only a junior.

That same season, Oleksiuk went on a streak of five consecutive shutouts, which helped add to her program record.

She also played in all 342 minutes of two triple overtime victories during the Big Ten Tournament that season and was named to the All-Tournament team along with teammates at the time Joanna Lohman, Stephanie Smith and Bonnie Young.

The 342 minutes in those overtime games also helped in getting Oleksiuk to the top of the Penn State all-time charts for minutes played — a record she owns with 8,853 total minutes on the field.

Oleksiuk would end her career at or near the top of virtually every single statistic for Penn State goalkeepers.

To this day, she still reigns supreme in wins, shutouts, minutes played and saves.

She also ranks second all-time in school history in winning percentage at .830, and third in goals against average at 0.74.

She would eventually go on to amass 416 career saves as a Nittany Lion, 60 more than any other Penn Stater.