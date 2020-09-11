The life of a professional soccer player consists of a specific routine: training, traveling and playing games week in and week out.

However, 2020 has thrown all these habits out the window, as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on sports and the world at large.

In March, the National Women’s Soccer League postponed its season, leaving its players in a perpetual state of uncertainty regarding when, or if, they would be able to step on the field this year.

Without the set schedule they are used to, players were forced to navigate their professional duties while the coronavirus raged on.

A lot of the players operated on a week-to-week basis based on the coronavirus spread where they were.

“We sort of rely on our routines to get us through some of the tough stuff, and this was different because we didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Penn State alumna and Portland Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom told The Daily Collegian.

Eckerstrom suited up for the Nittany Lions from 2011-15.

For the Houston Dash’s Christine Nairn, whose Nittany Lion career dated from 2008-12, the abrupt pause in her team’s preparation phase was initially discouraging.

“It had all come to a head right before preseason started, so we had done all the hard offseason work, and to not see that come into fruition was pretty frustrating,” Nairn said. “For a little bit, we kind of felt like all the hard work in the offseason was kind of for nothing.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez, who played at Penn State from 2012-15, was traded from Sky Blue FC to the Portland Thorns in January.

Adapting to her new team amid a pandemic was admittedly challenging for the 26-year-old midfielder.

“Especially in the beginning when I first got here, I had my ups and downs, and I think that was probably the toughest part when I didn’t know anybody on the team and we weren’t training with the team,” she said.

Rodriguez took matters into her own hands to ensure she wouldn’t miss a beat during quarantine.

“I literally created a schedule for myself. And I would put a timer to wake up at a certain point, eat, then exercise, then eat again,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I was getting in a routine because if not, it wasn’t good for my mental health either.”

Rodriguez also reflected on the uncertainty that was rampant as she and her fellow Nittany Lion alumnae were away from their respective teams.

“That was definitely the toughest part,” Rodruiguez said. “I ended up just telling myself to take it one day at a time.”

Although Rodriguez stated that nothing can replace in-person interaction with her teammates, she believes that the virtual team meetings held by the Thorns helped her to break the ice with her new squad.

“When you go to a normal practice there’s organic interactions, so if you don’t have that it’s really tough, but I think that it was definitely better because then I was at least able to meet my teammates, see their faces, and gauge their personality a little bit,” she said.

Nairn described how the Dash set up Zoom meetings with notable people including San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

She also said it put in perspective how the pandemic was affecting other people inside the sports world and out.

“We would have them on Zoom and talk to people from all different walks of life, which was really interesting and eye-opening to see how this was affecting them in their lives,” Nairn said.

Distanced from their training facilities and confined to their homes, players also faced the challenge of staying in shape.

“It was definitely tough to [exercise] on your own time, do it in your home,” Rodriguez said. “It required double the motivation and effort to get it done.”

Loads of newfound free time on their hands required players to find ways to pass the quarantine, so Eckerstrom, who admittedly loves the outdoors, spent time hiking and trail running, while Nairn brought some joy into her life by adopting a black lab mix puppy named Bowie.

Along with Eckerstorm and Nairn, Rodriguez found interest in other pastimes like watching TV and movies and has even explored a new musical hobby.

“I bought a keyboard since I always wanted to play the piano, so I feel like [quarantine] was hard, but at least it brought these other good things,” she said “It has been amazing, and I’m still keeping up with it.”

The NWSL finally restarted in late June, becoming the first North American sports league to do so since the pandemic began.

The league organized a month-long tournament dubbed the NWSL Challenge Cup, which was held in a bubble in Sandy, Utah.

Eckerstrom delivered an outstanding performance in the Thorns’ quarterfinal match against the North Carolina Courage, tallying eight saves in her team’s victory and earning her Woman of the Match honors, as well as a place in the Challenge Cup best XI.

“As a goalkeeper, you don’t have a ton of opportunities to really show up for your team in that big of a moment, and that felt good to be able to have their back and do what I needed to do,” Eckerstrom said.

Rodriguez relished the opportunity to play with her new teammates, and at the same time reflected on the tournament’s abnormal situation.

“The Challenge Cup itself at first felt a little bit like the youth tournaments just because there were no fans and it was everything on the same facilities,” she said. “But it was great to get to play even under those circumstances.”

The Thorns then fell to Nairn’s Dash in the semifinal, with Houston proceeding to defeat the Chicago Red Stars in the final.

“I think it wasn’t the prettiest soccer, especially the first couple games, but I think the girls were just excited that we were having a season,” Nairn said. “For us to strive toward something I think really helped with that frustration of the unknown during quarantine.”

Life inside the NWSL Challenge Cup bubble was more or less what one would expect, as players were largely confined to hotels and practice facilities.

“I think the bubble method was one of the reasons we were able to be so successful because we honestly were so isolated,” Eckerstrom said. “We were in this hotel 24/7, got bused to practice, got bused back, and that was it for a month. We then had to get tested every three or so days and it was a bit intense.”

“We were either practicing or we were in our hotel,” Narin added. “I think the craziest it got for us was taking a nightly walk around the outside of the hotel.”

Rodriguez admittedly felt anxious at first about the risk of playing in the tournament, but she commended the league for doing everything possible to create a safe environment.

“I was very nervous but at the same time I felt like the league was providing as much detail and trying to keep as much control as they could to keep us all healthy,” she said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

To close out the year, the NWSL Fall Series will give teams four games each to showcase their talents from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17.

Eckerstrom said Thorns’ mindset for the series revolves around “holding ourselves to the highest standard" and hopefully continue their momentum into the 2021 season.

As much as the unprecedented events of 2020 have globally impacted the world, they have also taught something to each individual.

“This year has been good to me because I feel like it’s brought good habits into my life,” Rodriguez said. "This year has sort of forced me to put in the extra effort because no one’s going to do it for me.

“It’s my mental health, it’s my happiness, so although it’s been a little forced, it’s something that’s good for me.”

For 29-year-old Nairn, this year changed the way she views her own life and the privilege she has as an athlete.

“There’s bigger and worse problems in the world and the fact that we get to kick a ball and run around and be outside all day playing soccer and get paid for it,” she said, “I think it gives you a little perspective of the life that I’ve been fortunate enough to live.”