After making another deep postseason run in 2019 — falling to eventual champion Stanford in the Sweet 16 — Penn State will look to a few returning faces to maintain the pace it set last year.

The team’s calling card has always been its defense, allowing 1.08 goals per game the past season while steadily organizing its offense from the back. However, with four out of five starters graduating, it will be up to the younger players to step up.

Caitlin Haislip will be the only constant starter to return, and the junior played into form as the season went on.

Haislip will be joined by Kate Wiesner. The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019 showed her brilliance early in the season, scoring on her debut against Stanford, until a season-ending injury sidelined the fullback from California.

The other positions at right back and center back will be a bit up in the air.

At goalkeeper, it will be a battle between redshirt sophomore Kat Asman, sophomore Julia Dohle and incoming freshman Katie Evans.

Asman featured five times last season, allowing six goals and has a 1-1-1 record. Dohle did not participate in any matches the past season, however, she was consistently selected to the U-20 USWNT.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Look Ahead Series: Penn State women’s hockey looks to build around key pieces in 2020-21 After falling in the second round of the CHA Tournament for the third straight year, Penn State hopes to reload and take its next step in the 2020-21 season.

In the lone spring game it got to play back in February, Penn State played a backline of Maddie Myers, Haislip, Shelby Craft and Rachel Wasserman, with the two outside backs being mainly midfielders/forwards.

With Wiesner looking to return at left back, incoming freshman Ellie Wheeler will most likely have to fill Ellie Jean’s shoes on the right.

Wheeler played for FC Virginia, the No. 1 U.S. Soccer Development Academy team, and was the top scorer in the country before committing. Olivia D’Amico and Devon Olive can also provide depth to the wing-backs.

On the other wing of the backline, Wiesner serves as another attacking option for the Nittany Lions while balancing her defensive duties well. With a right-footed winger like Abello looking to cut inside, Wiesner would be able to complement her with width-stretching runs down the line.

It looks like Haislip and Craft will hold the center-back positions, with Anna Carson being another incoming freshman with a successful resume, hailing from the No. 2 DA club in the nation.

The front six of Penn State is stacked with quality, and coach Erica Dambach and her team will have a problem in their hands, albeit a positive one.

The Nittany Lions settled down midway through the season as they went on the win streak when they moved Kerry Abello back up to the winger spot. Since then, a front six of Cori Dyke, Sam Coffey, Frankie Tagliaferri, Payton Linnehan, Abello and Ally Schlegel has been electric, scoring 25 goals in those 11 wins while playing off each other well in the assist column.

Penn State will also have two big returners back in the fold with Shea Moyer, who was out after two games last season, and Kristin Schnurr, who was hurt over the past spring season.

If the team maintains a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-3-3 similar to last season, they will have to fight for a spot on the starting lineup. However, with the abundance of talent also brings depth, which a team with aspirations like Nittany Lions definitely would need.

Progression of freshmen will play a factor in the team’s development, but that was made a bit easier with the three starting freshmen last season in Dyke, Schlegel and Linnehan came in at No. 9, 12 and 35 respectively in TopDrawerSoccer’s Top 100 Freshmen at the end of the season.

Tagliaferri made the transition from being No. 2 in goalscoring on the team in the 2018 season, while Abello seemed to be rejuvenated with playing up front again. However, it was the new kid on the block in Sam Coffey who arguably was the star of the show, and the player to watch among the seniors.

Coffey now has a season under her belt in a different environment, and she’s been in the fold since day one of last spring. Being an important lynchpin on the offensive side of the ball, she has shown her threat on every facet of the game, creating and finishing in both live ball scenarios or set pieces.

The blessing is that the attacking set-up likely will see minimal change, and Coffey was part of the initial struggle and the huge turnaround.

With that experience together with her teammates, don’t be surprised if she is back in the rankings of MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist/finalist or first-team All-American.