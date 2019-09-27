The Nittany Lions fell back to the same offensive slump before the Michigan State stomping, and the Gophers did not do much to help make the game interesting.

However, Ally Schlegel played savior for her team, following Sam Coffey’s parried long shot to find the game-winner and lift Penn State to a 1-0 victory in a game that only saw four shots on goal.

The first half was very uneventful with only one shot on target overall. The Nittany Lions had the spotlight with Cori Dyke’s shot off an intricate set piece sailing wide, Maddie Myers putting in a just-wide cross/shot attempt and a Payton Linnehan shot stopped by the approaching keeper Maddie Nielsen.

It was very much the same story for the second half, this time with Minnesota chipping in two weak shots on goal. Penn State did not manage to find the target and its offensive woes continued.

Minnesota came up with a scare early in the first period of overtime as Haley Hartkmeyer’s cross/shot was just wide to the crowd’s oohs and aahs.

Athena Kuehn’s shot in the 95th minute was ricocheted multiple times in the Penn State box before Dennis sent the ball onward for a counter attack - it eventually led to the Schlegel goal.

Solid at the back

The only trouble Penn State encountered in defense was actually its own indecisiveness at times.

Holes were plugged and runners were tracked, but the decisions between clearing the ball and building up from the back needed to be a bit more clear-cut.

Minnesota had one period of upper hand in game action purely because of that.

Same offensive woes, though

Most of the Nittany Lions’ attack is coming by way of somewhat direct play down the flank and off set pieces.

Some of the action mimicked the winless streak the team had before the Michigan State match, especially in the passing play.

Some of the chances saw less-than-ideal passing that most of the team have previously lamented in. It could just be passing to the wrong foot or leading to the wrong side, but it was enough to end the offensive surge.

Schlegel stays hot

In a game with very little offense to show for, it was Schlegel’s awareness that set the teams apart. Sometimes, all it takes is that one opportunity for a poacher like Schlegel, who doesn’t give up on anything.

Off from a dangerous scene on the Penn State side of play, the visitors were able to march down the field. Coffey’s shot was parried and Schlegel, being the industrious player that she is, chased down toward the goal before the keeper even made the save and found her eighth goal in 11 matches.

The Nittany Lions will head to Wisconsin to play the No. 19-ranked Badgers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.