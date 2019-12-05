Redshirt senior defender Kaleigh Riehl’s impressive list of accolades just got longer.

On Thursday, the United Soccer Coaches announced its annual All-America squads, with Riehl claiming a spot in the second team.

She recently received All-North Region first-team honors and earned a place on the Big-Ten first team.

This is the second career All-America selection for the native of Fairfax Station, Virginia, as she was named to the first team a year ago.

In 2018, Riehl was honored as the Big Ten Defender of the Year and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Following the NIttany Lions Sweet-16 loss to Stanford, Riehl concludes her Penn State career as a 2015 national champion and the all-time NCAA Division I leader in minutes played by a position player with 8,847.