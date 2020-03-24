There's a new piece of women's soccer history at the FIFA Museum in Switzerland.

Alyssa Naeher's game-worn jersey from the game against England in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal is now on display, with it being the pivotal match in the USWNT's quest for its fourth World Cup title.

The game was at 2-1 with the Americans leading when Naeher saved English captain Steph Houghton's penalty in the 78th minute to preserve the result. She made three total saves in the match, including a full-stretch effort to deny Keira Walsh in the 32nd minute.

Naeher was the starting keeper for the U.S. throughout the tournament. She made 88 appearances as a Nittany Lion from 2006 to 2009.