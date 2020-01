Two former Nittany Lions have been named to the 20-player roster for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Both Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher spent the entirety of their collegiate careers in Happy Valley.

Krieger was apart of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams. Naeher was also selected to be apart of the 2016 Olympic team.