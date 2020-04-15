Penn State women’s soccer is in a bit of a different situation heading into the 2020 season.

The attacking core from the past season stayed intact, with elevated performances toward the end of the season as the group meshed together and worked out the “little things.”

However, even with coach Erica Dambach’s defensive expertise, the defensive unit is something to think about solely from the standpoints of experience and personnel, especially when compared to the wealth of experienced players the team has in 2019.

The Nittany Lions’ starting goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, wing backs Ellie Jean and Laura Suero, and center back Kaleigh Riehl have all graduated. They played nearly every single minute as the lineup was consolidated after some early-season injuries.

It is honestly a bit off with the calling card of Penn State always seeming to be defense, but the offense will probably have to carry the load in creating results while chipping in with a high press.

The answer to that dilemma could be to use nearly a century old formation.

Yes, I know this might sound crazy, but I revisited Jonathan Wilson’s “Inverting the Pyramid,” a book about the evolution of soccer tactics from the inception of the game.

I then played with some of those ideas, old and new, in Football Manager, a soccer head coach/manager simulator.

As I started to preview the next season for the Penn State women’s soccer team, some of those ideas and formations crept into my head when making some estimations on how the graduating starters will be replaced with existing and new players alike.

Now I have zero managerial experience, but this is just a wild thought experiment with (hopefully) no repercussions.

The idea of a WM (3-2-2-3) formation intrigued me. Popularized by Arsenal in the 1920s and 30s, it was the answer to the offside law morphing into essentially how it is now. The definition of the roles is certainly different, but it somewhat followed a mode of how the Nittany Lions attacked — with an emphasis on the front five creating opportunities for each other.

With multiple departures in the defense, this can also be a way to revitalize it with Cori Dyke’s excellence in reading the game as a defensive mid, and Shea Moyer’s return to possibly aid with the water-carrier role. This served as my starting place in conceiving this tactical layout.

The back three in a WM is not what people consider nowadays with three center-backs. They are actually spread out wide to prevent counter-attacks and are reinforced by the two half backs in front of the three-person back line.

The center back option will be Caitlin Haislip. She’s the only starter who played in the majority of Penn State’s games to return from the backline, and she is on an ascending pattern in terms of her consistency. Haislip is most suited with a no-nonsense center back role who sits deeper playing coverage.

Ellie Wheeler and Kate Wiesner will feature as the two other defenders. This is the part where real-life soccer is superior as instructions can be detailed to specific situations. They both were listed as midfielders, but are capable of playing as outside backs.

Both will ideally don a complete wing back role, providing support on the flanks.

However, there should also be a hard cap on attacking duties with the tandem — if one is up, the other has to stay back in order to maintain at least a three-player defense with Dyke and Haislip during counter-attacks.

A dilemma could surface with Wheeler being the better attacking option with her résumé but might be held back a bit because Wiesner will have more space to operate on the left with Kerry Abello being right-footed and cutting in.

The most interesting duo in this setup will be Dyke and Moyer at the more defensive “2” in the midfield of the formation. The whole idea circled around how Dyke can function as a de-facto center back with her perception toward the game both in cutting passing lanes and making the right passes and choices.

Dyke’s role will be as an anchor, which is not far away from her role in the past season. She would sit in the gap between the defense and midfield, make interceptions, win balls and play it off to her teammates.

For the sake of the de-facto center back idea, Dyke could sit deeper and work in a partnership with Haislip, taking over the aggressive stopper CB role in contrast to Haislip’s cover role.

Moyer can run with the ball as the first point of the offense, while also providing herself as an option in attacking build-ups with a late run into the final third.

Arsenal’s WM worked because of Alex James, one of the earliest playmakers and creative players in the history of English soccer. He occupied one of the “inside forward positions,” which is the second “2” in the 3-2-2-3.

The Nittany Lions will have two of those players in Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri, but with different roles than the old-school inside forward.

Coffey can serve as a roaming playmaker, with her ability to advance the ball by way of her accurate passes and continue attacks with her timely movements to free herself as a passing option for her teammates to play off of.

Tagliaferri, on the other hand, can serve as a Raumdeuter, a very ubiquitous role in soccer where she would perform as a “space investigator” as translated from German.

With her ability to both score and assist, she should make herself present in every attacking scenario and seek out the right moment to make the decisive plays.

A possible issue with the two roles is that roaming playmaker and Raumdeuter are both inherently free-roaming roles, and the team might lose some shape in the offense.

However, the front five proved that they are more than capable in switching roles and catching their opponents off-guard with different looks.

The front three can essentially stay the same, with Ally Schlegel leading the line and often starting high presses, Payton Linnehan featuring as a traditional wide winger and Abello as the inverted winger who looks to cut inside to her strong foot.