It’s not uncommon to see the appearances of Penn State athletes at THON. They often support to the dancers, cheering them on while also putting on a show at the pep rally.

In Sarafina Valenti’s case, though, she is doing more than that.

This is her third year being a dancer at the student philanthropy event, and she will be joined this year by fellow teammate and roommate Kerry Abello as a first-time dancer.

“I’ve been somewhat involved in THON, at least some of the stuff that goes on because I’ve been to some SAAB THON committee meetings and stuff,” Abello said. “This is the first year I’ve really gotten to get involved and be a big part of it, and I thought what better way than to dance?”

She was also inspired by Valenti to make the commitment to dance.

“I’m living with Sara and Sara’s danced for two years,” Abello said. “She raves about it and just talks about how incredible of an experience it is and all the people you get to meet and impact so that’s the main reason I’m doing it, because I want to experience it.”

“I want to be able to have a little impact that I can with a bigger cause and Sara’s got me really excited for it.”

Forty-six hours seemed like a daunting task to most people, but Valenti and Abello certainly have an advantage over the average Penn State students.

“In some of our pre-THON meetings for the dancers, they are talking about ‘You should try to exercise and get a little cardio just so you’re prepared for the long standing,’” Abello said. “But obviously, we do a lot of that already so I’m not worried too much.”

Abello did also mention the strength training might haunt her later in the event, but she does have an edge over Valenti — being a senior, Valenti is no longer training with the team.

“I’m kind of on my own,” Valenti said. “I’ve been working out every day, which is good. But I think just having that mentality of constantly working out and just constantly push each other and bring that energy. That was my big thing with the team.”

The perhaps slight lacking of preparation from previous years’ spring workouts was definitely made up for by Valenti’s experience, where she had some tips and tricks for the newcomer Abello and other dancers alike.

“Keep stretching, stay hydrated, eat every meal they give you at THON,” Valenti said. “Even if you don’t want it, you’re not hungry, you have to eat everything they give you. But most importantly, just take in every moment, because 46 hours might seem long, but it passes so quickly.”

As roommates, they have also been around each other consistently to plan out and work on being a dancer.

Abello got tips from Valenti down to what to pack for THON, but it’s the daily interactions that help the most.

“We started a stretching session in our house a day ago, so we’ll be doing that up until THON kicks off,” Abello said as Valenti was stretching behind her. “I’ll be relying on Sara throughout the entire 46 hours. I already told her I’m going to follow her around the whole time.”

Penn State women’s soccer will be dancing for two families, the Messinas and Buckleys, this year, and they will have a special guest with them.

“Isabella [Messina], she’s a freshman here now, so she’ll be at THON with us,” Valenti said.

Valenti also dances for those whose lives are impacted by cancer, which she realized that applies to almost everyone at the Color Wars event, where people stand up if someone around him/her was affected.

“By the end, everybody was standing up,” Valenti said. “So cancer has touched everybody’s life and it doesn’t have to be a child. It can be like my grandparents passed away for cancer. Dancing for them is something I want to do, but also being able to dance for everybody involved, I think it’s a huge cause.”

The team has also received a lot of positivity from those around them, be it the fans or their fellow teammates. For Abello, it’s not just about those dancing, but those who pack the BJC and those who show their support toward the cause via the women’s soccer team and other means.

“It just makes you realize that the cause and THON itself gets so much further than just the people that are dancing and the people that are on the floor for 46 hours,” Abello said. “So many people have been involved in raising the kind of money that THON does every year, so it’s just inspiring for us to see that support coming from our friends, family and even more people.”

The support she gets as a dancer is one of Valenti’s favorite moments in the 46 hours in THON mail call. Her teammates and coaches have been providing support via notes and texts, but mail call is an extra special moment for her.

“Last year, I remember I got my mail and I started crying,” Valenti said. “I didn’t even open a letter and I was just crying. It’s the support that you get. It really helps because it shows that other people care as well, and they really want you to succeed in this event.”

Valenti is now preparing for her last THON and apart from taking in every moment and getting to know more about the families, she just wanted to have a moment to her own.

“It’s right before the Final Four and the BJC is packed and you can’t fit anybody else in there,” Valenti said. “Go into the middle of the floor and just taking one circle, looking around at everybody there and just like that’s the moment you want to take in and you’ll refresh your life.”