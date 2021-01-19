With an unprecedented spring season right around the corner, Penn State will soon begin a new campaign.

The Nittany Lions played a 2019 season in which the team finished fourth in the Big Ten during the regular season, won the Big Ten Tournament and fell in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nearly 14 months since Penn State’s last competitive match, new arrivals and departures alike have given coach Erica Dambach’s squad a fresh look for the new season.

Here are the three key elements for Penn State’s success in 2021.

Establishing a new back five

The leading question Penn State will have to answer in 2021 concerns its defensive back five.

At the conclusion of 2019, the Nittany Lions graduated four of their five starters from their defense — goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, center back Kaleigh Riehl, and outside backs Ellie Jean and Laura Suero — meaning junior center back Caitlin Haislip the only returner.

Additionally, Dennis’ anticipated successor, Julia Dohle, medically retired from soccer and sophomore center back Shelby Craft transferred to Lipscomb.

On the bright side for Penn State, left back Kate Wiesner should reclaim her starting spot after the current sophomore tore her ACL eight games into the 2019 season.

Now-redshirt sophomore Kat Asman is expected to step into the starting goalkeeper spot, with only freshman Katie Evans to back her up.

Thus, Penn State enters 2021 with a rather inexperienced defensive unit.

Freshman Anna Carson is a decent bet to start at center back alongside Haislip, while the right back position could be a toss up between sophomore Devon Olive, freshman Ellie Wheeler, or even senior Kerry Abello.

A new back five could cause some growing pains for Penn State’s defense, placing more pressure on its attack to score goals.

Reproducing offensive chemistry from last season

When the Nittany Lions found their stride in 2019, demonstrated by their 11-game winning streak in the second half of the season before an eventual concluding loss to Stanford, it was thanks to a dynamic attacking threat.

Midfielders Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri, wingers Payton Linnehan and Abello, and forward Ally Schlegel all contributed to the potent offense.

Coffey, who played her first season in Happy Valley in 2019 after transferring from Boston College, provided a much-needed spark in the Nittany Lion’s attack.

With 11 goals and 10 assists to her name last season, the senior’s expectations in 2021 should be sky high.

Tagliaferri, now a senior, had her most productive season for Penn State in 2019, racking up six goals and 10 assists.

Linnehan was a standout as a freshman in 2019, evidenced by her six goals and lone assist.

Abello enters 2021 looking to serve as one of the Nittany Lions’ primary means of offense after a 2018 season in which she totaled seven goals and five assists, and a 2019 season in which she recorded eight goals and three assists.

Schlegel’s value to Penn State in 2019 cannot be understated. The then-redshirt freshman led the team with 13 goals and added a noteworthy seven assists to her tally.

Relying on sophomores coming off of big years

It comes as no surprise that many of Penn State’s top performers in 2019 were freshmen, as the program’s recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.

In 2021, these current sophomores will have high expectations to not only repeat, but surpass their impressive debut campaigns.

All eyes will be on reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Schlegel, who tied for the most goals in conference a year ago.

Defensive midfielder Cori Dyke was Penn State’s only freshman to start all 25 games in 2019.

While her statistics are marked by a lone assist, Dyke’s role was crucial to the Nittany Lion’s stability in central midfield, as the Colorado native provided a dependable avenue to the lives of Coffey and Tagliaferri higher up the pitch or to Abello and Linnehan on the wings.

Linnehan started 21 games last season, and her aforementioned offensive production cemented herself as a key piece for Penn State’s future.