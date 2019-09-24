For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions do not hold a spot among United Soccer Coach’s top 25 teams in women’s college soccer.

After falling from No. 8 to No. 23 in last week’s poll, coach Erica Dambach’s team continued its downward trend.

Penn State initially held the No. 6 spot at the start of the season, but has since seen its stock plummet after losing three straight games at home to then-unranked Oklahoma State, then-No.4 Virginia, and unranked Michigan.

Sunday’s 5-1 demolishing of Michigan State was not enough to hold Penn State’s status as a ranked team. However, the Nittany Lions received eight votes.

Two Big Ten teams, Wisconsin (19) and Rutgers (20) now hold a top 25 ranking.

Here is a look at the top 25:

Virginia Stanford Southern California North Carolina BYU Florida State UCLA South Carolina Clemson Duke Memphis Georgetown Arkansas Texas A&M Vanderbilt Virginia Tech Kansas Oklahoma State Wisconsin Rutgers Washington State Louisville SMU Colorado Texas Tech