For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions do not hold a spot among United Soccer Coach’s top 25 teams in women’s college soccer.
After falling from No. 8 to No. 23 in last week’s poll, coach Erica Dambach’s team continued its downward trend.
Penn State initially held the No. 6 spot at the start of the season, but has since seen its stock plummet after losing three straight games at home to then-unranked Oklahoma State, then-No.4 Virginia, and unranked Michigan.
Sunday’s 5-1 demolishing of Michigan State was not enough to hold Penn State’s status as a ranked team. However, the Nittany Lions received eight votes.
Two Big Ten teams, Wisconsin (19) and Rutgers (20) now hold a top 25 ranking.
Here is a look at the top 25:
- Virginia
- Stanford
- Southern California
- North Carolina
- BYU
- Florida State
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Duke
- Memphis
- Georgetown
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- Rutgers
- Washington State
- Louisville
- SMU
- Colorado
- Texas Tech