Women's Soccer vs Michigan, Team Huddle
The Penn State Women’s Soccer team huddles up before the soccer game against Michigan at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Michigan defeated Penn State 1-0.

 Samantha Wilson

For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions do not hold a spot among United Soccer Coach’s top 25 teams in women’s college soccer.

After falling from No. 8 to No. 23 in last week’s poll, coach Erica Dambach’s team continued its downward trend.

Penn State initially held the No. 6 spot at the start of the season, but has since seen its stock plummet after losing three straight games at home to then-unranked Oklahoma State, then-No.4 Virginia, and unranked Michigan.

Sunday’s 5-1 demolishing of Michigan State was not enough to hold Penn State’s status as a ranked team. However, the Nittany Lions received eight votes.

Two Big Ten teams, Wisconsin (19) and Rutgers (20) now hold a top 25 ranking.

Here is a look at the top 25:

  1. Virginia
  2. Stanford
  3. Southern California
  4. North Carolina
  5. BYU
  6. Florida State
  7. UCLA
  8. South Carolina
  9. Clemson
  10. Duke
  11. Memphis
  12. Georgetown
  13. Arkansas
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Virginia Tech
  17. Kansas
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Rutgers
  21. Washington State
  22. Louisville
  23. SMU
  24. Colorado
  25. Texas Tech

