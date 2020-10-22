Two-time World Cup champion and Penn State women’s soccer alumna Ali Krieger appeared as a guest on “Everybody Pulls The Tarp,” a podcast hosted by Andrew Moses on Thursday.

Krieger joined the Zoom webinar live from the USWNT’s training camp in Colorado. The event was presented through the Smeal College of Business, from which Moses graduated in 2007.

Moses’ weekly podcast highlights stories of leadership and career growth from public figures in sports, entertainment and business.

Krieger, who played for Penn State from 2003-06, began by talking about the sacrifices she has made in order to reach the pinnacle of her sport.

“The work that we do is a 24-hour job, so you’re sacrificing your time with your family, your friends,” she said. “I don’t really see it as a sacrifice because it’s where I want to be and it’s who I want to be.”

Moses went on to explain that the name of his podcast, “Everybody Pulls The Tarp,” originates from when he interned for a minor league baseball team and, to his surprise, was asked to pull a tarp on the field when it rained.

“It has instilled in me my entire life, this philosophy that I’ve got to contribute in ways way outside the bounds of the job description,” he said.

Krieger responded with her own anecdotes of teamwork and taking on unexpected roles, such as sitting on the bench more than she’s used to.

“Now with the national team, maybe I’m not starting every single game, but if I have an understanding of what my job is that day— to encourage the players in my position to help them be successful, that’s my role of the day,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of a healthy team atmosphere and the role it plays in collective success.

“If everyone is doing their job to the best of their ability and understanding their role for that moment, you will be successful and I think that it’s really important to have that mentality in everything that you do.”

Krieger spoke about the beginning of her professional career when, upon graduating from Penn State, she played for FFC Frankfurt in Germany.

“I knew I needed to go over there to be seen by our national team coach because if you weren’t currently on the national team, it was really difficult to have an opportunity to get into camp,” she said.

Moses asked Krieger the all-important question of how she, as “one of the most positive people on the face of the Earth,” maintained an uplifting mindset through the challenge of adjusting to playing overseas.

“After three months I literally wanted to come home because I was crying after practice,” she said.

Krieger explained that her German coaches and teammates were much more critical of her, which differed from the habitual positivity and encouragement she received in the United States.

“I just needed to open my mind a little bit, take the criticism and learn at age 23 how to apply that to get better every day,” she said.

Krieger reflected on how her time in Germany factored into her eventual prosperity with the U.S. women’s national team.

“I put myself in a situation where the players were better than I was, and I learned to be better myself,” she said. “You have to perform at your best and you have to have that mentality that you’re going to fight through and survive because this is a man-eat-man environment, where if you don’t show up and you don't have the mentality to be here, you’re not going to succeed.”

Looking back on her time at Penn State, Krieger affirmed that it was in Happy Valley where she developed the mindset that has kept her going for 14 years in professional soccer.

“That’s where I turned professional, we represent this incredible mentality, this blue collar mentality that you can’t replicate anywhere else,” she said. “At Penn State that’s where I gained that experience of rolling my sleeves up and really getting after things.”

Having endured various adversities throughout her career, such as a pulmonary embolism that nearly took her life when she was a junior at Penn State or a torn ACL that caused her to miss the 2012 Olympics, Krieger has learned how to persevere through the toughest of challenges.

“You can’t go around challenges or obstacles, or go over or under them, you have to go through them,” a phrase she attributed to her brother Kyle.

“I think that it’s nice to feel sad or happy or different emotions because that means I’m alive,” she added. “Going through those injuries has really changed my perspective on how I go through my life and my career.”

In addition to discussing Krieger’s World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019, as well as her first olympic appearance in 2016, Moses pivoted to Krieger’s most recent predicament from 2017-18 when she was effectively cut from the national team before finally earning a call up for the 2019 World Cup squad.

“I had been on the team for so long, so I had quite an adjustment period,” she said. “It felt like it was some type of relationship that was just broken up suddenly without any closure,” she said. “I really struggled for some time mentally just not having a good understanding of why I wasn’t good enough or why I didn’t deserve to be there.”

Krieger concluded the podcast with a message of how she wants to be remembered.

“I’m not just a footballer. I’m a human being and I never want to just be defined by soccer,” she said. “I want to be defined by being a good person, being a good teammate, and being a hard worker, and inspiring other people to do the same.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE