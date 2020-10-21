Former Penn State women's soccer star Ali Krieger has been named an ambassador for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Ali Krieger, Ellen DeGeneres among ambassadors for 2022 Special Olympics Games in Orlando https://t.co/7H4lLiSTTg — Sentinel Sports (@orlandosports) October 14, 2020

Krieger is one of 30 athletes and celebrities that have been named ambassadors to the event, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Krieger, who is now a member of the Orlando Pride, is a former Olympic athlete and World Cup champion.

The 2022 event will take place in Central Florida during the month of June.

