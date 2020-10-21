Ali Krieger (Dumfries, Virginia)
Collegian file photo

Former Penn State women's soccer star Ali Krieger has been named an ambassador for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Krieger is one of 30 athletes and celebrities that have been named ambassadors to the event, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Krieger, who is now a member of the Orlando Pride, is a former Olympic athlete and World Cup champion.

The 2022 event will take place in Central Florida during the month of June.

