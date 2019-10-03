It was another disappointing result at the Jeffrey Field, but it looked like Penn State finally solved the equation in a much-improved performance against Rutgers.

Looking at the starting lineup, coach Erica Dambach reverted to the set up that the Nittany Lions looked the best in the past few games. Caitlin Haislip continued to start at center back, with Laura Suero, the regular starter who only played 33 minutes over the weekend, returning at left back.

That meant Kerry Abello was released back to the front end to wreak havoc and balance out the wing play. Payton Linnehan has been a solid threat on the right, and now she had Abello on the left to open things up.

“I’m always excited to be closer to the goal and be in a better scoring opportunity, but honestly I’ll play wherever the team needs me,” Abello said. “If that’s up on the field, closer to goal where I can hopefully create some attack, that’s great. But if that’s in the back line, then I’m okay with that, too.”

Dambach appreciated the unselfishness of Abello in the back for the past few games and was happy to see her shine upfront.

“It was really nice to have her in that front six and feel her energy,” Dambach said. “I thought she was a big part of the way we played tonight.”

The Penn State offense looked much better this game, and it also was partly forced upon by the conditions. With the continuous downpour, the intricate ground passes were swapped for a more direct and individualistic attack.

In that sense, having two skillful wingers who can create out of nowhere is the best one can hope for. Dambach also remained rather steady with her rotation, trying to retain two of the three starting front-line players to continue an effective high press.

This showed very early on in the game, as after an early flurry, it was Penn State who had the undoubted upper hand throughout most of the first half. With Abello upfront, the high press is also more efficient and the Scarlet Knights were clearly having problems trying to clear their lines.

Some of the delivery work could be improved, though, as a lot of crosses and set pieces veered too close toward Meagan McClelland, the opposing goalie.

However, it was not all rosy for Penn State. Haislip was the weak link in a stout defense, as she committed a few mistakes throughout the game that were bailed out by a collective effort.

That scenario also saw Dambach making another tactical swap in moving Suero, who is the more defensive-minded full back over to Haislip’s right side in a swap with Ellie Jean. The partnerships were still generally steady up the flanks, though.

Still, as the Nittany Lions continue to look ahead to the future, they will have plenty of positives to reference in this Rutgers matchup.