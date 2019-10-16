Ali Krieger (Dumfries, Virginia)
Buy Now

Krieger, Class of 2006, is a FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and silver medalist. At the age of 31, Krieger is a defender on Washington Spirit as well as the United States women’s national soccer team. The Dumfries, Virginia native won four consecutive Big Ten championships during her time at Penn State. In 2003, Krieger was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and in her junior and senior years, she received All-American honors. Though she was a midfielder until her junior year, Krieger switched to defender senior year and has remained in that position to this day. (Camille Stefani)

Two-time world champion, Olympian, and Penn State alumna Ali Krieger is returning to where her illustrious career began.

The U.S. Women’s national team and Orlando Pride defender will be the keynote speaker an event hosted by the University Park Undergraduate Association, SPA, Panhellenic, Gender Equity Center, Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Lion ambassadors, and the Blue and White Society. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

As a speaker, Krieger will be taking part in “Celebrate State,” a university-wide campaign aimed at elevating numerous communities within Penn State.

Krieger played soccer at Penn State from 2003 to 2006, mainly as a midfielder, but made her switch to defense in her senior season.

Throughout her career as a Nittany Lion, Krieger accrued many accolades, including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Penn State’s most valuable player in 2006.

Krieger is also the only Nittany Lion to receive All-American honors at two different positions.

She finished her Penn State career with a total of 12 goals and 19 assists.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags