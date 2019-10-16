Two-time world champion, Olympian, and Penn State alumna Ali Krieger is returning to where her illustrious career began.

The U.S. Women’s national team and Orlando Pride defender will be the keynote speaker an event hosted by the University Park Undergraduate Association, SPA, Panhellenic, Gender Equity Center, Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Lion ambassadors, and the Blue and White Society. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

As a speaker, Krieger will be taking part in “Celebrate State,” a university-wide campaign aimed at elevating numerous communities within Penn State.

Krieger played soccer at Penn State from 2003 to 2006, mainly as a midfielder, but made her switch to defense in her senior season.

Throughout her career as a Nittany Lion, Krieger accrued many accolades, including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Penn State’s most valuable player in 2006.

Krieger is also the only Nittany Lion to receive All-American honors at two different positions.

She finished her Penn State career with a total of 12 goals and 19 assists.