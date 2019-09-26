Sunday’s victory against Michigan State was a much needed boost of confidence for Penn State, as it prepares to head on the road for two games.

The Nittany Lions will first travel to Minneapolis to face the Golden Gophers on Friday.

Coming off a dominant 5-1 win over the Spartans to cap off their five-game homestand, the Nittany Lions have all the confidence they need to build momentum away from Jeffrey Field.

“I think the team is excited to get on the road, to be honest, we need some time together and away from distractions and to really just make sure that focus is there,” coach Erica Dambach said. “Obviously this is a huge road weekend for Big Ten play.”

Penn State holds an overall record of 5-4-1, while going 1-1 in the early stages of Big Ten play.

Frankie Tagliaferri will be looking to maintain impressive form after picking up four assists in Sunday’s win, which tied Ali Krieger’s record for the most assists in a single game in program history.

Penn State’s leading goal scorer, forward Ally Schlegel, will aim to get on the scoresheet yet again. The redshirt freshman has scored in seven out of 10 games played this season, placing her just behind Michigan State’s Giorgia Wahlberg for the Big Ten’s leading scorer.

Additionally, players coming off the bench will be key for the Nittany Lions. The recent efforts of substitutes like Rachel Wasserman, Caitlyn Haislip, and Devon Olive have not gone unnoticed by the Penn State skipper.

“I am incredibly proud of some of the players that have been working and grinding and pushing and have taken advantage of their opportunity,” Dambach said.

It has been a rough season so far for the Minnesota, who through nine games, have an overall record of 1-7-2.

Furthermore, the Golden Gophers have found the back of the net only six times this season while conceding sixteen goals to their opponents.

The only Minnesota player to get on the scoresheet more than once this season is junior forward Makenzie Langdok, who can perhaps inspire her team to break out of its slump.

Minnesota goes into the match against Penn State following back-to-back 2-0 losses to Maryland and No. 20 Rutgers to open up Big Ten play.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.