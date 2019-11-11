After winning a Big Ten title on Sunday, Penn State's postseason run continues.

The thrills of tournament-style college soccer will return to Jeffrey Field on Friday Nov. 15, as the Nittany Lions will take on to kick off the NCAA tournament against Stony Brook.

Fresh off winning its eighth Big Ten Tournament championship in program history on Sunday, the Nittany Lions go into the NCAA tournament riding a nine-game winning streak.

With an overall record of 15-6-1 in 2019, the Nittany Lions are seeded fourth in the top left corner of the bracket.

Penn State’s section includes number-one seeded Stanford, as well undefeated Brigham Young as the two-seed.