It is a testament to her consistency, but most of all her ability.

Riehl holds the NCAA Division I record for minutes played by a position player with 8,524. Fittingly, the title’s previous owner, U.S. Women’s National Team mainstay center back Becky Sauerbrunn, serves as a major inspiration for Riehl.

“I would say [Sauerbrunn] is definitely a player that I look up to,” Riehl said. “I think she’s incredibly smart and savvy on the ball and just great technically, so she’s someone that I try to model my game after.”

Riehl attributed her remarkable durability to Penn State’s training staff.

“Whenever I have any little problem, [Andra Thomas] is there for me and she keeps me healthy and back on the field,” Riehl said. “Same with Rhian [Davis], our strength trainer who, we’re in the weight room, doing preventative things in season.”

“I’m very fortunate to have that kind of staff and that kind of support that has kept me healthy and allowed me to be on the field.”

Riehl’s journey began in Fairfax Station, Virginia, where she first kicked a soccer ball at the age of five.

Her father Mark played at Virginia, while her older sister Kristen was also involved in the game.

“I just saw the passion that my dad had for the game and I think that’s a big reason why I am where I am is because I’ve seen his love and I grew to love it as well through that,” she said.

Coach Erica Dambach, who has surveyed Riehl’s personal and professional development over the last five years, weighed in on the redshirt senior’s qualities.

“As a person [Riehl] is top class in everything that she does,” Dambach said. “As a player, she is a total pro, and she’s been that way since the day she arrived here.”

Dambach, whose tenure at Penn State has reached its 13th year, avowed that Riehl’s professionalism resides at a level rarely seen in the college game

“For me as a coach to walk out and to be able to have the honor of coaching somebody that wants to get better every time they step on the field, that they hold their teammates to the highest standard, I would say [Riehl] is in the top one percent of college players that I’ve ever worked with,” Dambach said.

From a tactical standpoint, Riehl epitomizes how a center back should operate, as she prioritizes containing her opponent and nullifying the threat before it even develops.

“Ideally, you’re in a position where you don’t even have to make that huge tackle because you’ve already thought in advance,” Riehl said.

Riehl’s expertise in defense should come as no surprise since she has played the position her entire career. Having evolved exponentially throughout her Penn State career, Riehl has honed her vast skill set, from 1-versus-1 defending to marking in the box to reading plays and cues for long balls.

“I think it’s just knowing the tactics of the game and being able to read the game. That’s something I really try and focus on the little details like that,” Riehl said. “Coach does an incredible job with us like teaching us footwork and teaching us different cues to read."

Riehl’s Penn State experience revolves around the “three pillars” of the team’s culture: attitude of a champion, united family and blue collar.

For her, the pillars have served as a way of life because they have been one of the most prominent values of the program.

“It’s not just on the soccer field that we apply those pillars – we also apply it to our school and studies and that’s who we are and I think the coaches recruit into that,” Riehl said. “When you come on a visit here, you know that those are the three pillars and you learn about that.”

“That is our culture here and I think that we have all embraced it, tried to live by it and we know that people who have come before us always live by it, which is a really cool thing.”

The “united family” mindset resonated with Riehl even before she stepped foot on Penn State’s campus.

“I came from a club team that was super close – we didn’t necessarily always have the most talented players but we had a close-knit group,” Riehl said. “When I was looking at colleges, I felt that when I came here, I felt that close relationship and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful over the years is that we always have that connection and cohesion off the field, and I think it translates onto the field.”

Riehl’s personal mentality has paved the way for her success on the field, as her constant commitment to self-improvement is a testament to her stature.

“That’s how I try to approach everything and how I try to approach sessions and games,” Riehl said. “Even off the field, it’s what can I do to better prepare me for on the field.”

Riehl’s laser focus on the game is undoubtedly her most notable attribute, but the 23-year-old admitted that she can at times get caught up in the nuances of her performance. Thus, Riehl highlighted the importance of having fun on the field.

“I’m a very serious person and sometimes letting go and just enjoying it,” she said. This is what I love to do, so allowing myself to do that and not always getting so frustrated if I make a bad play or if I do something wrong.”

Concerning the precedent she sets as a Nittany Lion, Riehl echoed her value of close bonds with her teammates.

“I just go back to the united family,” she said. “I want to leave and I want people to be able to say that I was a good teammate and that I was able to help some people along my journey.”

Indeed, Riehl’s team-first attitude has influenced her fellow Nittany Lions, including Ellie Jean, with whom Riehl is very close. The two have played the entirety of their collegiate careers alongside each other in defense, while also sharing their experience at the 2016 U20 Women’s World Cup.

Jean, who has alternated between the left and right outside-back positions, raved about her close relationship with Riehl.

“Whenever I get to be on the left it’s fun because we have such a great partnership and such a good trust between us two,” Jean said. “[Riehl] is probably one of the most reliable people that I’ve ever played with and I trust her on the field, off the field.”

Having spent the last five years sporting the blue and white, Riehl professed that Penn State has profoundly impacted her life on a variety of levels.

“It means everything to me,” Riehl said. “I would not choose any other school over the school. Just an incredible university, both academically and soccer obviously. And I have met my best friends here, so I am very, very grateful for the experience that I've had."