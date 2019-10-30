Playoff soccer is back at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State will be hosting Iowa for a Big Ten quarterfinal matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

After an up-and-down start, the Nittany Lions were able to reel off six straight conference wins to end the season with a 8-3-0 conference record, including a road win against Nebraska last Sunday to secure home-field advantage for the first round of the Big Ten playoffs.

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad will play against the Hawkeyes, who are 15-3-1 overall and 7-3-1 in the Big Ten.

The two teams did not face off this season, but Penn State does hold a 24-2-0 all-time record against Iowa.

Dambach looks forward to the challenge at home with the crowd behind her team.

“Obviously, we’ve been very good on the road this year. With that being said, I think this team is playing with a ton of confidence and the home field advantage is always big," Dambach said. "We want to play in front of our home crowd and get the opportunity for the community to come out and hopefully, show our pride on Jeffrey Field.”

The game will be broadcast on BTN Plus, with the winner of the match journeying out to Rutgers to play against the winner of Wisconsin and Purdue.