Penn State’s schedule for the spring soccer season was announced Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions will play a total of five games.

On March 1, they will take on Pitt at 2 p.m. They will then play a nine vs nine game against the Temple Owls on March 22. Penn State will conclude its spring season by playing Bucknell on March 29, a professional club in the Washington Spirit on April 11 and Saint Francis on April 15.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished with an overall record of 17-7-1 and would go on to win the Big Ten Conference Championship.