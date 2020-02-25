Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament, Stony Brook Women's Soccer, Team Celebration
Buy Now

Penn State Women’s soccer celebrate a goal during the NCAA Tournament first round match against Stony Brook Women's Soccer on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Jeffrey Field.

 Noah Riffe

Penn State’s schedule for the spring soccer season was announced Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions will play a total of five games.

On March 1, they will take on Pitt at 2 p.m. They will then play a nine vs nine game against the Temple Owls on March 22. Penn State will conclude its spring season by playing Bucknell on March 29, a professional club in the Washington Spirit on April 11 and Saint Francis on April 15.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished with an overall record of 17-7-1 and would go on to win the Big Ten Conference Championship.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags