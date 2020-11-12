Just nine months into her professional career, former Penn State women's soccer player and NCAA champion Kaleigh Riehl will soon play for her third club.

Racing Louisville FC, the National Women's Soccer League's newest club set to begin play in 2021, selected Riehl with the eighth pick in the league's Expansion Draft Thursday.

She's a Penn State University legend with plenty of international experience!Proud to have Kaleigh Riehl in lavender.#RunWithUS | https://t.co/H2kbLpdCsz pic.twitter.com/zD4Z8cyqNw — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) November 13, 2020

Sky Blue FC selected Riehl with the 11th overall pick in January's NWSL College Draft. She made one appearance for the club during the NWSL Challenge Cup in July.

The center back from Fairfax Station, Virginia currently plays for Paris FC in Division 1 Féminine on a six-month loan that began in September.

Riehl started all 101 games of her Penn State career from 2015-19 and holds the NCAA Division 1 record for minutes played by an outfield player with 8,847.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE