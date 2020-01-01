In its 26-year history, Penn State has never recorded a losing season.

The program’s stature has heightened exponentially in the past decade, as the Nittany Lions have showcased their prestige year after year, claiming nearly a dozen trophies along the way.

As evidence of its consistency, Penn State has finished with a winning record in each of the past 10 seasons, posting a 173-55-16 overall record.

Establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in conference play has been crucial to Penn State’s stability as a program. Over the last decade, the Nittany Lions have amassed three Big Ten tournament championships and seven Big Ten regular season titles.

Penn State’s long list of accomplishments would not be complete without its achievements on the national stage.

The Nittany Lions boast an ongoing streak of 25 consecutive NCAA Tournament runs, including two appearances in the NCAA title game, one of which resulted in the program’s first national championship in 2015.

The fundamental means to Penn State’s sustained prosperity perhaps lies in its coaching staff. Head coach Erica Dambach and assistant coach Ann Cook have led the program together for thirteen years, while assistant coach Tim Wassell has been along for the ride for the last decade.

“Between Ann and Tim, Kara [Lowery] and myself, we’ve been together now a long time and we work off each other extremely well,” Dambach said. “We are constantly working through new ideas, but most importantly, we have a lot of fun together. I think our players can see that, they feed off of our energy. Players and parents want to know that there will be stability in their program, and that’s one thing that we’ve been able to promise.”

Accordingly, past and present Nittany Lions acknowledged the cohesion and caliber of the coaches who have long occupied the sideline at Penn State.

Goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, who graduated in 2015, emphasized the trio’s diligence in creating an environment that engages the players.

“They work so hard and that is contagious,” Eckerstrom said. “You feel like when you’re playing for the program that you’re obviously playing for those before you, but for them too and all the effort that they put into it.”

2018 graduate Marissa Sheva also praised her former coaches, citing their ability to appeal to young players during the recruitment process.

“I feel like I just made the best decision of my life,” Marissa Sheva said, “and I based it almost solely off of that coaching staff because I got the feeling at a very young age that these were the people that were going to get me into a national championship situation.”

Also mentioning her impression as a recruit, senior defender Kaleigh Riehl identified Penn State’s coaches as a main factor in her decision to eventually settle in Happy Valley.

“A big thing that drove me to this school was the coaching staff, first off, had incredible experience and I felt valued and I felt like I would grow as an individual both on the field and off the field coming into this environment,” Riehl said.

As long as Penn State’s current coaching staff has occupied the touchline, it has served as the catalyst that has driven the Nittany Lions to reach their highest level.

2015 MAC Hermann trophy winner and Penn State alumna Raquel Rodriguez recounted the elevated standard and extensive workload she encountered as a freshman upon arriving from her native Costa Rica.

Rodriguez reflected on her former coaches’ ability to bring out the best in their players through hard work and intensity, expressing gratitude for how they have helped her prosper in the sport.

“I think that’s part of why they’re so good, it’s that at times they piss you off,” Rodriguez said. “I think they do that on purpose because they understand their role as coaches is to make you grow and make you better.”

“I’ve tried to let them know how grateful I am with them, not only for giving me the opportunity to be part of their team, but also for believing in me and pushing me the way they did.”

The work of Dambach, Cook, and Wassell has not only established a winning product on the field, but it has also made way for the creation and thriving of a culture that motivates its players to strive for personal and professional development.

The longevity of their collective tenue has certainly helped their ideal atmosphere flourish.

“I remember hearing coach say that it takes years to create the culture that you want,” Rodriguez said.

The mentality of Penn State women’s soccer lies in its “three pillars” that have long served as the glue of the program: attitude of a champion, blue collar, and united family.

Dambach attributed the manifestation and fulfillment of Penn State’s core values to director of operations and performance leadership Lowery. Having served in her current role for three of her six years involved with the team, Lowery functions as the impetus for upholding the program’s culture.

“In terms of formalizing our pillars and making it a part of everything that we do every day, [Lowery] is the driving force behind it, she’s the one that keeps it front of mind for our coaching staff, and she’s the one that really helps the players to believe in it, to bring it into practice, to show them what it’s all about,” Dambach said.

Eckerstrom, who currently plays for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL, conveyed that united family has especially resonated with her throughout her career.

“If you can invest in your teammates, you’re going to get way more out of the experience, you’re going to grow as a soccer player, you’re going to grow as a person,” she said. “I think that was one of the biggest ones that helped us achieve what we achieved in college and for sure has helped me as a player after college.”

Riehl also expressed her personal affinity for the pillar that encourages togetherness, identifying united family as a key element in the Nittany Lions’ continued prestige.

“I think that’s why we’ve been so successful over the years, it’s that we always have that connection and that cohesion off the field, and I think that translates onto the field.”

Penn State aims to set a standard through its culture that players can apply to their personal lives as much as their soccer careers.

“The whole point of united family, and attitude of a champion, and blue collar, those aren’t necessarily always on-the-field things,” Eckerstrom said. “Those are sort of just like how you carry yourself as a person and think that is something that’s really special to coach and the whole staff.”

The decade that put Penn State women’s soccer on the map likely marks only the beginning of dominance at every level that will only get stronger as long as the fabric of the program remains ingrained in the attitude of each player who puts on the blue and white jersey.

“The quality of the training and the quality of the soccer, it’s only improving and that’s because of the standards and the values and principles that Penn State has always held,” Rodriguez said.