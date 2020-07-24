The knockout stage of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup began with eight teams, but only one will remain after Sunday.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, No. 4 seeded Houston Dash blanked No. 8 seeded Portland Thorns FC 1-0, while No. 6 seeded Chicago Red Stars toppled No. 7 seeded Sky Blue FC 3-2 in a back-and-forth thriller.

Seven Penn State alumnae suited up for the two games, as well as a league-high four Penn Staters on the since-eliminated Utah Royals FC during their final game of the challenge last week.

Heading into Sunday’s championship game, here’s a look at how these former Penn State players fared during the win-or-go-home portion of the challenge.

Utah Royals FC

The only team to lose to a higher seed, No.5 Utah Royals FC fell to the No.4 Houston Dash 3-2 in penalties after playing to a scoreless tie in regulation. Midfielder Mallory Weber led the charge for the Royals, recording a team-best two shots on goal.

Defender Elizabeth Ball exited after 14 minutes due to injury while fellow defender Madeline Nolf and midfielder Marissa Sheva didn’t see the pitch in their team’s last game of the season.

Portland Thorns FC

After Friday’s surprise 1-0 upset of the top-seeded and defending champion North Carolina Courage, the Thorns’ luck ran out against the Red Stars.

Still, all three of the Thorns’ Penn State players made significant contributions.

Following eight saves in the upset win, goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom faced 12 shots and saved three on-goal attempts, but conceded the winning (and only) goal in the 69th minute to the Dash’s Rachel Daly. Eckerstrom otherwise played well in her second straight start in net.

Midfielder Raquel Rodriguez and Emily Ogle each recorded shots. Rodriguez played the full 90 minutes for the fifth time in six games while Ogle came on to start the second half.

Houston Dash

Meanwhile, the victors from Wednesday’s first semifinal match-up hardly used its duo of Penn State players on roster.

Goalkeeper Amanda Dennis didn’t see action against Thorns FC or in the Dash’s win against Utah Royals FC. Midfielder Christine Nairn logged 15 minutes against Royals FC while she rode the bench against Thorns FC.

Chicago Red Stars

In a quarterfinal upset of the third seeded OL Reign on Saturday, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher delivered perhaps her best showing of the challenge. Facing 14 shots, Naeher made seven saves and stopped enough shots during penalties to carry Chicago to victory after a scoreless tie.

Unfortunately for Naeher, she could not replicate her peak performance on Wednesday against Sky Blue FC. After the Red Stars jumped out to a 3-0 advantage 72 minutes in, Naeher let a shot from forward Evelyne Veins zoom past her to put Sky Blue FC on the board.

Five minutes later, defender Julie Ertz conceded an own goal to bring Sky Blue FC within one. While the Red Stars emerged victorious, Chicago must shore up its defense in the final if it has any dreams of winning the challenge.

Sky Blue FC

Seventh seeded Sky Blue FC found itself matched up against the Red Stars in the semifinals after a gut-wrenching victory over the No. 2 Washington Spirit on Saturday. A recurring theme of the tournament, Sky Blue FC won on penalties 4-3 after a scoreless tie in regulation.

Defender Kaleigh Riehl, who saw limited action over the course of the challenge cup, didn’t enter in either the upset of the Spirit or Wednesday’s loss to the Red Stars.

