Back-to-back defeats at home is virtually unheard of for Penn State women’s soccer.

Penn State, a prestigious program that has never been accustomed to losing, now finds itself on the heels of two losses at Jeffrey Field in a span of three days. Coach Erica Dambach’s team now sits at a 4-3-1 record in 2019.

Facing Oklahoma State on Thursday and No. 4 Virginia on Sunday, the Nittany Lions let the games slip away late. In a double overtime thriller against the Cowgirls, Kim Rodriguez buried the winner in the 102nd minute, while against the Cavaliers, Sydney Zandi put the visitors ahead in the 86th minute, just 37 seconds after Penn State had scored the equalizer, to maintain Virginia’s perfect record.

Tales of two halves

Interestingly, in both matches the Nittany Lions showcased contrasting performances from the first to the second half.

On Thursday, Penn State started the match strong, with Ally Schlegel picking up her fifth goal in five straight matches in the 23rd minute. While Oklahoma State equalized twelve minutes later courtesy of Jaci Jones, the Nittany Lions went into halftime with a commanding 63 percent of possession and 12 total shots to the Cowgirls’ 4.

The second half was a different story, as Oklahoma State found more success in the attack, while Penn State struggled to maintain their own.

Paired with the Nittany Lions’ failure to adequately defend set pieces, this momentum shift ultimately resulted in the Cowgirls’ upset of the eighth-ranked hosts in the second overtime period.

Sunday’s matchup with Virginia proved a daunting contest, as the Nittany Lions were practically run off the pitch in the first half by the Cavaliers’ relentless attacking pressure. Virginia prominently exploited space on the outside and retained the ball a whopping 78 percent of the time while racking up thirteen shots.

Lucky to be down only 1-0 at the start of the second half, Penn State got back in the game with a reinvigorated attack and a focused defense. Schlegel’s late equalizer combined with defensive heroics from centerbacks Kaleigh Riehl and Caitlin Haislip, as well as goalkeeper Kat Asman demonstrated this team’s remarkable resilience and sense of belief.

“For me, it’s always about having hope, even when there’s five minutes left, even when there’s twenty seconds left,” Schlegel said. “It was my teammates too, believing in me and us believing in each other.”

Virginia’s immediate response to take the three points testified yet again to Penn State’s inconsistencies throughout a match, as well as their lapses in the closing minutes.

“What they did in the second half they were capable of doing in the first half, but with a young group, they’re making a lot of mistakes and that’s okay as long as we grow from them,” Dambach said.

Loads of talent, but loads of work needed

It’s no secret that the Nittany Lions entered the 2019 season with the nation’s top recruiting class. Alongside seasoned veterans like Ellie Jean, Kaleigh Riehl, and Frankie Tagliaferri is a group of exceptionally talented newcomers featuring the likes of Cori Dyke, Jordan Canniff, Payton Linnehan, and of course, TopDrawerSoccer’s No. 1 player in the 2019 class, Kate Wiesner.

Likewise, the addition of 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist Sam Coffey has bolstered this Penn State team. The junior transfer from Boston College has proved dangerous on set piece deliveries and already has three assists under her belt.

Despite laying claim to a sterling young core, the Nittany Lions have struggled to produce the final product on the field needed to win big matches. Stellar individual performances have been abundant from the likes of Schlegel, Dyke, and Coffey, but a lack of cohesion and poor decision-making in the attack have hindered what could be an elite offensive unit.

“We need more time together,” Dambach said. “We just need more time on the training field. We’ve got a lot of young players in the attack and the attack is the hardest part to build within your team.”

Evidently, this team is facing the growing pains that every young squad experiences. In order to find the solution, Penn State needs to take the time to work through its mistakes and discover its identity on the field.

Although newcomers Wiesner, Dyke, Linnehan, and Coffey have impressed so far as regular starters, identifying the winning formula and building team chemistry will take time.

“We have a lot of depth on this team and I think we’re just trying to solve it right now,” Tagliaferri said. “No team ever does well unless they fail in the beginning, so I think these lessons are going to be really useful for us in our future.”

Bouncing back

It goes without saying that the Nittany Lions will need to find inspiration in their recent shortcomings to rediscover their winning ways.

“In a way this is good for us for us because we’ll be able to learn huge lessons early on and we’ll be able to lean on that later in the season,” Riehl said. “I think we have a chip on our shoulder now, this team really doesn’t like to lose, but we’re going to be prepared for our next game.”

It’s important to note that all three of Penn State’s losses in 2019, the first coming against Stanford, were the result of a 2-1 scoreline. The narrow margin is not only highlights the importance of details in soccer, but it also proves that this team is not far from a finished product.

“I want all of us to just believe that we are good,” Schlegel added. “We have a great future ahead of us and I think we owe it to ourselves to go out and kick some butt.”