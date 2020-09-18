A former NCAA champion is heading overseas for the next six months.

Kaleigh Riehl has signed a loan deal through February 2021 with Paris FC, who play in Division 1 Féminine, the top women's soccer league in France.

The defender was selected 11th overall by Sky Blue in the 2020 NWSL College Draft. She made one appearance for the club during the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer.

Riehl's Nittany Lion Career dated from 2015-19. She was part of the Nittany Lions' national championship squad in 2015. She also holds the NCAA Division I record for minutes played by an outfield player.

