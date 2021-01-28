Individual honors are rolling in for Penn State prior to its season opener in February.

The USCA and the Missouri Athletic Club announced that Nittany Lion sophomore Ally Schlegel and senior Sam Coffey have made been placed on the MAC Hermann Trophy preseason watch list for 2021.

Coffey finds herself on the 54-woman shortlist after recently being drafted by the Portland Thorns and leading Penn State in assists (11) and scoring 10 goals during the 2019 campaign.

Schlegel, one of only seven sophomores on the watch list, finished last season as the Big Ten's top scorer with 13 goals on the year.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is given annually to the best male and female collegiate soccer player in the country. The last Penn State women's player to win the award was Raquel Rodriguez following the national championship winning campaign in 2015.

The winners of the award will be announced after the conclusion of the season on May 27 in St. Louis, Missouri.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE