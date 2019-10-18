Two-time World Cup winner and Olympian Ali Krieger made a return to where she started this weekend.

After making an appearance at the Penn State-Illinois game to celebrate Coach Erica Dambach’s 250th victory as a coach, Krieger delivered a keynote speech at a packed Alumni Hall the following day as the inaugural guest of the Celebrate State initiative.

Dambach, after the match, expressed her gratitude for Krieger’s continued presence in the program.

“She represents the program in every way. You know, she’s incredible as a player, she's even better person and human,” Dambach said. “And she loves Penn State.”

“She gives back in every way possible to this university. She's got so much pride and you can feel that in everything that she does, and, and we're just so proud that she's a Penn State women's soccer player.”

Krieger started out talking about her glory days at State College.

“Fun times and long nights at 432 W. College Ave.,” Krieger said. “8 a.m. spring workouts, boy were those a good treat after a night out with the girls.”

After showing appreciation with her experience at Penn State, she opened up about a scary experience with pulmonary embolism following an injury right before the NCAA tournament, among multiple serious injuries.

It completely changed her outlook in life.

“I'll never forget the doctors telling me that if I had not come in that night and had gone to bed instead, I wouldn’t have woken up,” Krieger said. “After I left the hospital , I promised myself that I was going to cherish every moment on the field.”

Krieger also spoke about her World Cup experience, rebounding from the heartbreaking loss against Japan in 2011 to winning two straight in 2015 and 2019. The biggest change was the team having more and more of the spotlight in the public stage, at least in the country.

This converted the events into platforms that allowed the players to voice for what they are fighting for.

“I absolutely could not have succeeded without the support of my teammates. It was a feeling of all our sacrifices and hard work over the years finally being rewarded,” Krieger said. “We need to start having those conversations about topics that really matter. I believe sports brings people together, sports gives us something to fight for.”

This was the most evident during the tournament in the past summer, where issues like equal pay and gender equality were brought to the forefront by the team’s success.

“We realized as a group of strong and powerful, badass women, that we have positively transformed women’s football,” Krieger said.

Krieger also shared her five pillars she holds herself to as a person: be present in the moment, focus on effective communication, be accountable for yourself, surround yourself with influential people, and happiness

“Part of being an adult is to be accountable for the decisions you make, even if it ended up being a mistake,” Krieger said. “You are the one that is in control of your own destiny, no one else. It’s your own responsibility to make yourself happy.”

Krieger spoke about being present and being in the public spotlight with the power to change the landscape of women’s sports.

All she wanted to do was play soccer, but it also came with the publicity while being in the highest level.

“I’m not one to really stand in the front,” Krieger said. “I try to use my platform for good and for those who don’t have a voice. You don't see change when you just stay in your lane.”

Krieger also offered insights on dealing with serious setbacks, in her case, a series of ACL and MCL injuries throughout her career.

“Take it one day at a time. The mental piece is the toughest piece to overcome,” Krieger said. “You really find out a lot about yourself through that process.”

Speaking on resiliency, the USWNT has been in the forefront in the fight for gender equality, and Krieger has been an active supporter of the cause.

“I honestly think that we just have to keep the conversation going. We’re really making this a worldwide fight,” Krieger said. “We need to just keep talking about what’s important. If we chose to be silent, we’re siding with the oppressor.”

Krieger is also fighting the fight for the LGBTQ community, being a proud supporter of the Athlete Ally program and being engaged to her teammate Ashlyn Harris.

“I think that everyone should be able to play the sport that they love or work in the workplace that they love,” Krieger said. “I’m gonna use my platform for the LGBTQ community because I am a part of it.”

Krieger also went deep into her experience of getting 100 caps for the USWNT, which was a winding road with her being absent from the team for two years.

“I felt like it took me 100 years. I was extremely proud,” Krieger said. “I got cut from the national team having 98 caps. I was radio silence with the staff for 2 years and I got the call, not as a training player but a squad player.”

“I moved from space of anger, sadness, depression,” Krieger said. “I knew how good I was, I knew that team needed me and I want to be here. I wanted to stay ready and I knew the call will come. I just stayed prepared.”

“I’m willing to do whatever it is for the team to be successful.”

Krieger also shared an anecdote on being passionate about what you do and how important it is to one’s life.

“Passion is just an extreme love of what you enjoy doing. I have an extreme passion for football,” Krieger said. “If you don’t have passion for what you’re doing your’re not going to be enjoying yourself.”

She ended with a powerful cry with what she wants for the world.

“No more racism.”