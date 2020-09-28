Coach Erica Dambach will have to do something this year for the first time since the start of the 2015 season — play a season without defenders Kaleigh Riehl and Ellie Jean.

Riehl and Jean have both graduated from Penn State and have moved on to their professional playing careers, but the program has plenty of talented players who are more than capable of filling their shoes.

Riehl was selected 11th overall by Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft and was loaned to Paris FC from September through February of next year.

While in a Nittany Lion uniform, Riehl dominated from the moment she stepped onto Jeffrey Field.

Riehl holds the all-time NCAA record for minutes played by a position player (8,847) and is third in Penn State program history with 101 starts.

Jean, who has also been a staple of consistency, agreed to a professional contract with FC Nordsjælland in January.

The former Penn State defender spent five seasons at the university while becoming one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.

Replacing the two defenders will certainly not be an easy task for the Nittany Lions, but Kate Wiesner and Caitlin Haislip will certainly make that challenge easier for Dambach.

Both players have talent and experience starting at the Division I level.

These two traits will be key as Penn State must figure out how to replace not only Jean and Riehl, but also Laura Suero, who was a starting defender.

Wiesner was regarded as the top player in the 2019 recruiting class but had her season cut short due to a season-ending ACL injury.

Before her arrival at Penn State, Wiesner was ranked as the top player in her recruiting class by TopDrawerSoccer and was named the TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Year in 2018.

Prior to her injury, the defender started in the first eight games of the season and scored one goal against eventual national champion Stanford.

As long as she can stay healthy, Wiesner should have an extremely productive college soccer career and should anchor the Penn State defense for many years to come, similar to the defenders she's replacing.

Haislip was not quite as highly touted as Wiesner but was still another well-regarded prospect.

Haislip was ranked as the 37th best player in IMG Academy’s Top 150 ranking and was ranked as No. 9 in IMG Academy's Top Defenders list.

Haislip did not get much playing time in her freshman season but was thrust into a starting role after the Nittany Lions were bitten by the injury bug in the regular season.

She would go on to start 15 of the 20 matches she appeared in in 2019.

The experience that Haislip gained in her second season in Happy Valley could prove essential to the Nittany Lions. The junior will be counted upon to help solidify the team’s defense next season.

Freshman defender Anna Carson is another name to watch out for, as she could figure into Penn State’s plans on defense sooner rather than later.

Carson played club soccer for the Oakwood Soccer Club that was ranked No. 2 in the nation. She also started every game in her career with the club.

With only two defenders with starting experience returning, Penn State will look to find a rhythm on the defensive side of the ball early.

