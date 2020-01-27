Women’s Soccer vs Michigan, Dennis (00)
Buy Now

Goalkeeper Amanda Dennis (00) makes a save during the soccer game against Michigan at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Michigan defeated Penn State 1-0.

 Samantha Wilson

A second Nittany Lion has joined the ranks of the NWSL this offseason.

Senior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis signed a contract with the Houston Dash, the club announced Tuesday.

Dennis started for Penn State over the course of three seasons, starting 72 games and earning 24 shutouts. She ranks fifth in program history with 202 saves.

Dennis joins former teammate Kaleigh Riehl as the second Penn State player this offseason to join the NWSL, as Riehl was the 11th overall pick in the NWSL College Draft.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags