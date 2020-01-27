A second Nittany Lion has joined the ranks of the NWSL this offseason.

Senior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis signed a contract with the Houston Dash, the club announced Tuesday.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐇-𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧, Amanda 🤘We have signed goalkeeper Amanda Dennis. — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) January 27, 2020

Dennis started for Penn State over the course of three seasons, starting 72 games and earning 24 shutouts. She ranks fifth in program history with 202 saves.

Dennis joins former teammate Kaleigh Riehl as the second Penn State player this offseason to join the NWSL, as Riehl was the 11th overall pick in the NWSL College Draft.