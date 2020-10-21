The Houston Dash announced via Twitter Wednesday they have re-signed veteran midfielder Christine Nairn to a one-year contract extension.

As part of Nairn’s new contract, she holds a club option year through the 2022 season.

The midfielder has made 150 appearances in the NWSL and helped bring the Dash to the club’s first NWSL title in the 2020 Challenge Cup.

Nairn, who played at Penn State from 2009 to 2012, has played as both a midfielder and outside back for the Dash.

Prior to joining the Dash, Nairn has played for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, Seattle Reign FC and Orlando Pride.

During her four years as a Nittany Lion, Nairn appeared in 94 contests and scored 34 goals, as well as assisting on 41 other goals.

Her senior season, Nairn totaled 17 goals and 12 assists.

