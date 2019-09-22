It was a night-and-day difference in the performances for Penn State in the span of three days.

The Nittany Lions were able to come back from an early deficit to earn a convincing 5-1 victory over Michigan State.

The action-packed first half started on a negative note for Penn State. The Spartans were awarded a penalty off an Ellie Jean push. Danielle Stephan calmly slotted in a penalty.

The Nittany Lions were able to regain the lead in the first half, though. Ally Schlegel scored a goal coming back from a water break, with Kerry Abello and Frankie Tagliaferri combining for the assist.

With 12 seconds to go in the first half, Tagliaferri found Payton Linnehan for her first collegiate goal off a through ball.

Penn State piled it on right off the second half whistle with a Sam Coffey long shot to the top corner 90 seconds in. Tagliaferri completed her hat trick of assists by setting up Abello for a lefty shot rocketing to the top corner to make it 4-1.

A freshmen connection put the cherry on top with Leah Scarpelli assisting Devon Olive for a tap-in.

The attack bounces back

Penn State was able to solve the equation on the attacking end.

The game started with aggressiveness, but some of the woes in setting up teammates were still evident. However, the team seemed to ease in after the first goal off a set-piece and found the spark back. The intricate combinations came back and the Nittany Lions needed that badly.

The tactical move of putting Caitlin Haislip in at center back elevated the performance of the team, as Laura Suero moving over to left back meant that Abello was released to the attack.

Defense shows up

Penn State put in a solid shift against Michigan, but this performance was on another level.

Apart from the early spot-kick allowed, that defensive unit is on another level. The Nittany Lions remained very stringent on defense and looked to nip everything in the bud before the shots even presented themselves. The high press certainly played a part in this overwhelming win. Penn State allowed two shots in the first half including the spot-kick and completely blanked out the Spartans in the second half on the shot column.

Penn State’s activity on display

The team looked much more positive on the field, constantly creating and moving around to find space against Michigan State.

Penn State also looked to press right after the loss of possession, which strangled the creativity and space of the Spartans.

Another game with a heavily-rotated front line helped to keep the team fresh, while the midfielders, even down to the defensive mid in Cori Dyke, were way more aggressive in pouncing on loose balls and pushing higher up.

Penn State will then head on the road for the next weekend, taking on Minnesota on Friday, Sep. 27 and Wisconsin on Sunday, Sep. 29.