Following a tight matchup against Minnesota that saw them earn the victory in overtime, the Nittany Lions will travel to Madison to face No. 19 Wisconsin.

Sitting at an overall record of 6-4-1 and 2-1 against Big Ten rivals, Penn State is looking to return to State College with two wins from its trip to the midwest.

Ally Schlegel’s game-winning goal in the 97th minute Friday extended the forward’s tremendous form, as she has scored eight goals through eleven games in 2019, putting her level with Michigan State’s Giorgia Wahlberg at the top of the Big Ten goal-scoring standings.

The redshirt freshman will be tasked with adding her name to the scoresheet yet again, this time against a Wisconsin team that has conceded just five goals to its opponents this season.

Calm and crafty at her number-6 position, midfielder Cori Dyke has been a consistent asset for the Nittany Lions. As the only freshman to start every game so far for Penn State, Dyke will be key in recycling possession and building the attack.

The match against Wisconsin marks the fourth occasion this season that Penn State will face a ranked team. The Nittany Lions no longer hold a spot among the top 25, and coach Erica Dambach’s squad has failed to win any of its three previous matchups with ranked teams this season.

Two of the Penn State’s four losses came against then-No.3 Stanford and then-No. 4 Virginia, while its only draw resulted from the contest with then-No.22 West Virginia.

Wisconsin enters Sunday’s game with an overall record of 6-2-1, which includes its two victories to start interconference play.

The Nittany Lions will be tasked with bringing down a Wisconsin team that has not seen defeat at home since August 23, 2018, when Florida State earned a 3-0 victory in Madison.

The Badgers will have a full week of rest under their belt, as their scheduled matchup with Ohio State Friday was canceled due to poor weather.

Forward Dani Rhodes has been a notable weapon in the Badgers’ attack, leading her team with four goals in 2019. The senior has come through when needed most, as three of her four goals were game-winners.

Sunday’s match likely will not trouble the Badgers in the case of overtime, as five of their nine contests have surpassed the ninety minutes of regulation, with one reaching a second period. Wisconsin is 2-1-1 in overtime this year compared to Penn State’s 1-1-1 record.

The clash between these two Big Ten heavyweights is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.