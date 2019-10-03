Sam Coffey was named first team All-American, crowned the ACC Midfielder of the Year and compiled 12 goals and 14 assists in her sophomore season at Boston College — but that wasn’t enough.

Even as a MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist — recognizing her among the nation’s best — and despite having made her mark in the most competitive conference in women’s college soccer, the 20-year-old from New York had no room for complacency in her life.

“I try to go into everything with that mindset of just wanting to be the best,” Coffey said. “If I’m in a place, or if I’m in an environment, or I’m doing something that’s gonna get in the way of that, then it has to change.”

And change it did.

A year later, Coffey is embracing the new challenge she so heartily desired after transferring to Penn State, where the environment perfectly suits her insatiable craving for personal growth.

“I’m out of my comfort zone every day and I’m challenged every day and that’s what I came here for,” Coffey said.

Coffey’s transition off the field has been rather effortless thanks to her fellow Nittany Lions, who welcomed her with open arms from day one. While many of her teammates were integral in her move to Happy Valley, Coffey identified defender Ellie Jean as one of her main confidants.

“[Jean] for sure took me under her wing,” Coffey said. “I actually was lucky enough to live with her when I moved here in January, so that was really fun. She definitely helped me out with getting lost places and really just helping me adjust and that was so huge and we’re so close off the field now still.”

Jean, a redshirt senior, echoed the same sentiment.

“We became really quick friends,” Jean said. “On a personal level, she’s such a good person and wants to be there for you on and off the field.”

Behind Coffey’s accolades and lofty stature lies a genuine and amiable individual who never fails to put a smile on the face of her teammates and everyone she encounters.

But it’s what she does on the soccer field that ultimately grants prestige to her name.

A starter in 11 of 12 matches with four goals and four assists already to her name, Coffey has been a pivotal piece of coach Erica Dambach’s squad.

“I feel really good after each game about my performance and how I’m able to help my team,” Coffey said. “I just hope I can do for them what they’re doing for me in bringing out the best in me.”

Composed and innovative in the center of the field, Coffey brings a game-changing dynamism to Penn State’s attack with her precise passing and expert touches on the ball.

Her fluidity and smooth movement on the ball are a spectacle to behold, as she effortlessly dribbles around defenders, creating chances even when they seemingly aren’t there.

Coffey has also made it known that she is not afraid to let one fly toward goal. From anywhere on the pitch, Coffey has the power and technique to find the back of the net, as she demonstrated against Michigan State, unleashing an absolute rocket off her left foot from just inside the box that flew in the top left corner of the goal.

“We do a ton of extra finishing,” Coffey said. “That’s definitely something that we’re always doing, just placement work and different finishing work, so we incorporate that a lot.”

Coffey has established herself as Penn State’s set piece specialist, taking charge of the majority of corners and free kicks.

One of the more notable facets of her game, Coffey delivers a perfect ball nearly every chance she gets.

Coffey’s expression lights up at the mere mention of set pieces and she relishes each chance to impact the game with her exceptional quality.

“I love set pieces. I just view them as huge opportunities,” Coffey said. “I really pride myself on being able to use both my right and left foot and I pride myself on really just putting it on a platter for my teammates.”

Logically, three of her four assists — two of which came from set pieces — were scored by forward Ally Schlegel, whose lethal ability in front of goal has greatly benefited from Coffey’s presence in midfield.

“I can trust that [Coffey’s] gonna put the ball in the right place at the right time and I think that she can trust me that I’m gonna give my best effort to put it in the back of the net,” Schlegel said.

Of course, one would imagine that changing colors halfway through her college career would also present its obstacles. Indeed, Coffey admitted that adjusting to her new teammates’ playing styles has been her most prominent test since joining the Nittany Lions in the spring.

“I think just continuing to find my rhythm and kind of sync that with the rhythm of other people,” she said. “It’s a totally different style of play, totally different players, different tendencies.”

However, such a task does little to perturb her stride. Beyond her exceptional talent, Coffey exhibits a mentality that sets her apart from the average college athlete.

Never satisfied with even her most scintillating performances, she genuinely prefers adversity and discomfort over the luxury of contentment, which makes her decision to transfer to Penn State all the more fascinating.

“I’ve always been that way,” Coffey said. “I’ve just always had really big dreams and big aspirations to want to be the best that I can be every day, to be the best in the world one day.”

According to Dambach, the impact of Coffey’s addition transcends her qualities as a game-changer in midfield.

“She’s a true leader on and off the field, just a spark and a personality,” Dambach said. “There’s so many things I can say about her as a player, but I think the most important thing is that she brings a joy to every training session and she wants to get better.”

In spite of Coffey’s numerous accolades, achieving them has not come without its share of adversity, to which she credits much of her success.

When probed on the challenges she has faced, one particular tribulation comes to her mind.

In 2018, Coffey was gearing up to represent the United States in the Under-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup after featuring for the team in qualifying. However, when the final roster for the tournament was announced in July, Coffey’s name was nowhere to be found.

Such a devastating blow could have derailed her confidence, but for Coffey, it served as a source of motivation.

“Looking back retrospectively, it was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I don’t think I’d be here if I had gone because I ultimately had a good sophomore season and that experience made my goals that much more clear,” she said.

Moving forward, Coffey appreciates the trials she has faced because she knows that she wouldn’t be where she is today without them.

“Obviously that adversity was really tough and I doubted myself a lot as a player after that experience,” Coffey said, “but it made everything that I want that much more clear in my eyes and I knew that ultimately this was the move that I had to make and that I wanted to make in order to get to that bigger goal, which is obviously playing with the full team.”

Coffey shows no reserve in avowing her aspiration to one day don the red, white, and blue at the senior level. After all, she has represented captained the U-18 and U-19 women’s national teams in addition to her U-20 experience.

To any U.S. women’s soccer fan, it goes without saying that Coffey’s character, journey, and even play bear a resemblance to USWNT legend Carli Lloyd.

A creative midfielder also known for her dangerous set piece deliveries, Lloyd, like Coffey, faced rejection from a youth national team when she was cut from the U-21 squad as a senior at Rutgers.

Coincidentally and perhaps conveniently, Coffey’s father Wayne, a renowned sportswriter, co-wrote Lloyd’s autobiography released in 2017, from which Coffey has taken inspiration.

“Just having his insight, with Carli especially, was really huge for me because she went through a lot of similar things as a player, getting cut from some rosters and going through a ton of adversity,” Coffey said. “Being able to hear her stories from him or being able to meet her as well through that whole experience was massive for me as a player and she’s obviously an idol of mine.”

Having the chance to train with Lloyd and her coach James Galanis on one occasion, Coffey described it as: “the scariest experience of my life.”

If her fate will at all mirror that of Lloyd, a two-time World Cup champion and world player of the year, Coffey is in good shape.

While only in her junior season, she has promptly imposed her stature as one of the premier young players in the country. The ceiling of her potential virtually unforeseeable, Penn State is surely only the beginning of Coffey’s already illustrious soccer journey.

Evidently, Coffey and the soccer field are a match made in heaven, but the midfielder’s dreams extend beyond what promises to be a lengthy and prosperous career.

Coffey majors in journalism and naturally sees herself following in her father’s footsteps once her time as a player has run its course.

“I’d love to stay involved in the game in any way that I can whether that be in broadcast journalism or writing for Fox Soccer, ESPN FC,” Coffey said. “That definitely would be a goal of mine and I just want to stay around this game because I love it, so in any way that I can, I will.”

For now, though, Coffey remains focused on reaching the pinnacle of her sport and it’s hard to imagine what could stop her from doing so.

She undoubtedly took a gamble on herself in leaving behind Boston College and the environment in which she thrived, but Coffey knows that her choice was the right one and that being at Penn State will allow her to transform her world-class abilities into the stuff of a legend.

“In my eyes that makes that decision that much more successful because whether it’s an off day, whether we have just practice, whether it’s a game, I’m constantly being challenged by the people around me, by my teammates, by the coaches, and that’s making me better every single day,” Coffey said.

“That’s exactly what I signed up for and it’s exactly what I’m getting, so it’s awesome.”