The National Women’s Soccer league is one of many leagues presented with the question of how to restart sports in America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's answer is a seven week Fall Classic.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 5, the classic will feature 36 total games broadcast across several platforms including CBS, CBS All Access and Twitch.

The short slate will feature three different regional pods — West, Northeast and South — of three teams that will play 4 games apiece.

When compared to other leagues around the country, the NWSL is still in its growing stages.

Founded in 2012, the NWSL continues to gain more fans every year while it builds its reputation.

For new fans, it may be difficult to choose a team to root for if you don’t reside near a city that hosts a team.

Luckily for Penn State students and alumni, the NWSL has a plethora of former Nittany Lions scattered among its teams that may lure a fan to support their team before the Fall Classic begins.

In total there are 13 Penn State Alumni on seven different NWSL teams, with seven of the 13 players being on only two of the teams.

West Pod:

OL Reign (Washington State): Allie Long

The Reign performed well during this summer's Challenge Cup, earning the third seed, but ultimately fell in the first round of the knockouts.

Long attended Penn State from 2005-06 before transferring to North Carolina. Her prowess in the midfield has been displayed on the world stage after making several appearances in the Olympics and Women’s World Cup for the powerhouse USWNT.

Portland Thorns FC: Rocky Rodriguez, Britt Eckerstrom, Emily Ogle

Despite a poor showing in the group stages of the Challenge Cup, the Thorns knocked off the No.1 seed in the tournament, the North Carolina Courage before falling in the second round.

Rodriguez, a Costa Rican national, attended Penn State from 2012-15 and starred for the team. She earned both the Honda Sports Award and the Mac Hermann trophy as the top women's player in the nation her senior year while serving as team captain.

Eckerstrom, who likely will play the role of backup goalkeeper for Portland, played at Penn State at the same time as Rodriguez and was labeled the Defensive player of the Big Ten Tournament her senior year.

A two time All-American and 2018 Big-Ten midfielder of the year, Ogle starred for the Nittany Lions from 2014-18 and will look to earn more minutes alongside Rodriguez in the midfield.

Utah Royals FC: Elizabeth Ball, Mallory Weber, Marissa Sheva, Maddie Nolf

The Royals were near the middle of the pack in the Challenge Cup, earning the fifth seed.

Members of the 2013 recruiting class, Ball and Nolf were both four year starters at Penn State.

Ball attended Penn State from 2014-17 and was an All-Big Ten First Team honore, while Nolf redshirted the 2016 season due to the U20 World Cup and therefore played an extra season.

Nolf was a member of the Nittany Lions’ backline that recorded 38 shutouts over her final three seasons.

Captain of the 2015 Nittany Lions squad and two time All-Big Ten first team recipient, Weber has carved out a small role on the Royals front line after being acquired off waivers by the team in 2019.

Sheva, who recently joined the team from Spanish club Deportivo Alavéz, tallied 13 goals in her career as a Nittany Lion from 2015-18.

Northeast Pod:

Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher

Despite earning the sixth seed in the knockout round of the Challenge Cup, Chicago played its way into the final, eventually losing to Houston.

Naeher was a two time All-American while at Penn State from 2006-09 and now serves as the USWNT starting goalkeeper. Naeher racked up many accolades during her career and was the first ever Nittany Lion to win a World Cup, after helping the United States capture the 2008 U-20 World Cup over North Korea.

Sky Blue FC (New Jersey): Kaleigh Riehl

The seventh seed in the Challenge Cup, Sky Blue played a defensive game to hold off the two seed Washington before losing in the second round.

Riehl, a two time All-American while at Penn State from 2015-19 is a rookie this season after being drafted 11th overall in January's draft. Riehl is also the NCAA record holder in minutes played by a position player at 8,847 minutes.

South Pod:

Orlando Pride: Ali Krieger and Erin McLeod

The Pride did not compete in the Challenge Cup, but finished in last place during the 2019 season.

A two time World Cup Champion and two time All-American, Kreiger helped Penn State earn its first ever No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament during her time at Penn State from 2003-06.

She is known for both her impressive talent on the field as well as her courageous return to soccer after a life-threatening injury sustained during her junior year of college.

McLeod transferred to Penn State from Southern Methodist University and appeared for the Nittany Lions from 2004-05. There she was a two time All-American and led the team to an undefeated regular season her senior year with 11 shutouts, and finished as a semifinalist for the Mac Hermann trophy.

Houston Dash: Christine Nairn

The Dash were the eventual champions of the tournament despite finishing seventh in the 2019 season.

Nairn came to Penn State as a highly touted recruit and did not disappoint, earning All-American status each of the four years she attended Penn State from 2009-12 and was the unanimous Big Ten Freshman of the Year as well as the U.S. Soccer Female Youth Athlete of the year during her first season.