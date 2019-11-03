Two underclassmen combined to give Penn State the lead in the first half and that’s all it took for a victory against Iowa.

Payton Linnehan’s goal-of-the-season candidate and Rachel Wasserman’s left-foot shot sealed the 2-0 win, along with a dominating defense display.

Penn State was off to a good start against Iowa, with top-scorer Ally Schlegel finding three early opportunities. However, her header off a corner was astray and she was in on goal but offside for the other two.

Linnehan opened up the score for the Nittany Lions in the 20th minute. She took a touch from 25 yards out and struck the ball while it’s still in the air, hitting the bottom of the bar and the shot bounced out. The referee promptly called for a video replay and deemed the rocket by Linnehan a goal.

Penn State extended the lead with 10 minutes left in the half. Sam Coffey’s corner was cleared right around the penalty spot, where substitute Wasserman found her first goal of the season by smashing one in with her left leg.

The Nittany Lions were content to absorb some pressure heading into the second half while looking to break out for an insurance goal. Iowa was not particularly threatening and offside woes plagued Penn State, but the general trend of the game remained consistent toward the end.

Composure in a high press showdown

Both teams elected to play rather aggressively, especially on the defensive end. Iowa has had stints where they pressed in a 4-2-4 shape with numbers up front. However, it was Penn State’s effort that worked out better.

The Nittany Lions were not afraid to play more direct passes out of trouble when pressed, and those often led to counter-attacking opportunities. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes proved to be a bit stingy with possession, looking to play themselves out of the press and losing possession more often, especially in dangerous areas.

The first goal stemmed from that situation, with Linnehan finding the opportunity off a throw-in and a couple of bounces on the left side of the field.

Physicality

The teams played a rather physical game throughout the match. Iowa committed eight fouls, sometimes looking to stop the Penn State advancement with tactical fouls, while Penn State has seven of its own.

The Hawkeyes look to break up the flow of play constantly, but the direct play of the Nittany Lions limited the opportunities of Iowa to take those fouls as it still looked to avoid bookings and set-piece opportunities in dangerous areas.

Shutout defense

A solid Penn State defense pitched another shutout to push the win streak to seven matches. Iowa had more shots and shots on goal with 12 and six respectively, but a number of them were long shots that did not particularly bother goalkeeper Amanda Dennis.

Iowa mainly relied on aggressive half-chances in trying to break through the experienced Nittany Lions defense, be it shots from distance or through balls that are more of a roll of a dice. Those actions were sniffed out by the likes of Kaleigh Riehl and Caitlin Haislip with ease.

The most positive sight was Penn State never looked like it was playing on the backfoot in the match. Opportunities did arise for the Hawkeyes, but the Nittany Lions looked in control, especially in nipping the opposition offense in the bud.

Penn State will journey out to Rutgers to play the eight-seed Purdue on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.