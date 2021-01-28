After over a year without competition, Penn State will embark on a program-first spring season that will include a mixed bag of side effects the team may have to overcome.

The difficulties of playing without fans are obvious sources of adversity for the blue and white, but less overt pitfalls surround the 2021 season.

For all the disadvantages coach Erica Dambach’s team will face, there are still hidden benefits to having the season postponed.

There have been no precedents set for such a lengthy hiatus in play, so here are three possible effects of playing spring soccer in 2021.

Shortened regular season

The current schedule only features 11 Big Ten conference games.

For the past seven seasons dating back to 2013, Penn State has opened the season with at least eight nonconference games prior to its Big Ten slate.

These nonconference games are an invaluable opportunity to raise the fitness levels of the team and build chemistry within the squad before any opportunities to compete for silverware.

Having eight nonconference games also tends to serve as an all-important buffer should the team have a slow start.

In 2019, the Nittany Lions only won six of their first 11 games of the season.

Should Penn State fail to hit the ground running in 2021, Penn State may struggle to turn its season around.

Recovery time

The college game in the United States is notorious for an exhausting season schedule that packs in multiple games per week over a three-month span.

A majority of players have been competing at the highest level every year since high school, which often leads to overuse and the threat of serious injury.

The women’s team played its last competitive game on Nov. 24, 2019, against Stanford in the NCAA Tournament.

Over the last year, the players have had to do nothing except practice and, more importantly, recover.

The postponement of the season gave the Nittany Lions a much needed break to recuperate from the intensity of the NCAA season and a chance to take the time to heal nagging injuries.

Quality of play

There is only one example of a league facing such a large break in games and resuming play.

The NWSL spent eight months off from soccer after the 2019 season and returned to play in June 2020 to compete in the Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup was won by the Houston Dash, who defeated the Chicago Redstars in the finals.

The Redstars finished in second place in the 2019 season. Meanwhile, the Dash finished second to last in 2019.

After months without a competitive fixture, the quality of play ultimately dropped in the NWSL.

Despite having months of preparation and training, nothing can replicate the experience that playing a competitive game can bring.

Intrasquad scrimmages can only go so far in simulating a real opponent and the diversity of tactical approaches a team could face.

This could cause a considerable drop in the quality of play at the start of the Big Ten season as teams reorient themselves to the pace of competitive games.

Penn State could struggle in the early goings if it can not get its play up to speed.