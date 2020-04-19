Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State was on the doorstep of program history in the 2012 NCAA Tournament, but reaching the promised land didn’t come easily.

The Nittany Lions looked like they were heading to the first National Championship in program history before Florida State’s late rally. Ultimately, though, Penn State would get the job done with an overtime goal to reach the title game.

After being unable to convert on a few early chances, the Nittany Lions got on the board first in the 57th minute.

A shot from Mallory Weber was initially saved by the Seminoles, but the deflection only delayed the inevitable, as Maya Hayes tapped in the rebound for the first score of the game.

Penn State was able to hold onto that lead right up until the 89th minute.

With its back against a wall, Florida State got the score it needed just before time ran out, forcing the game into overtime tied at 1-1.

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t let momentum swing in their opponents’ favor, however.

Penn State wasted no time punching its ticket to the finals, scoring just over a minute into overtime. Maddy Evans found her teammate Christine Nairn, who tapped the ball in for the game-winning score.

The Nittany Lions were off to their first title game in program history, where they faced North Carolina. Penn State fell 4-1 and would have to wait until three years later to get its first National Championship.

