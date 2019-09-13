Penn State looked unstoppable after the opener loss against No. 3 Stanford. However, coach Erica Dambach’s squad seemed to have hit the wall in recent games.

It started with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against No. 22 West Virginia, going the full 110 minutes on the road. The team was able to snag a home win against James Madison, but not before coming back from conceding a goal less than a minute into the match, and almost conceding an equalizing penalty had it not been for Kat Asman’s heroics.

A tenacious effort by Oklahoma State saw the Nittany Lions take their first defeat in five games — thanks to a Kim Rodriguez goal just over a minute into the second overtime period — while also exposing some of the lingering problems on the team.

To be fair, Penn State has had tough luck with injuries. Shea Moyer has not featured since playing against Hofstra in the second game of the season. Although Asman made a huge penalty save against James Madison, her head-scratching gaffe against the Cowgirls which led to the first Oklahoma State goal accentuated the absence of captain Amanda Dennis.

To make matters worse, junior Kerry Abello — who has spent time as a winger and an outside back for the Nittany Lions recently — was seen leaving Jeffrey Field in a walking boot after being forced off the field with an injury in the first overtime period.

Experience is difficult to replace, as was made evident later into the Oklahoma State game.

As rotation became more and more frequent in the second half, Penn State lost its identity and showed signs of impatience and loss of composure.

“This game was never going to be able to turn into a track meet and that’s what Oklahoma State wanted,” Dambach said. “Credit to them, they imposed their style on us more than we imposed our style on them.”

It is rather unavoidable with a younger squad, but the consistency issue was rather glaring against another red-hot team in Oklahoma State.

The visitors picked up the pace in the second half, doubling their shot total 20 minutes into the half and turned the tide on Penn State. The Cowgirls also increased the physicality in its play, placing the Nittany Lions in a tough position.

On top of that, the younger midfield core of Penn State was struggling to string passes together and develop play into the final third as the game went on. However, that is the growing pains part of the sport that can’t be expedited.

“Honestly, we're just stitching each other up with our passing, right, we're a little bit too predictable. We're playing into the wrong foot, we got to be sharper,” Dambach said. “And I think it's still it's a young team, and it'll come. I've got full faith in them that they can get there, but we got work to do.”

A result of that lackadaisical build-up effort was the defense playing off its back foot for the majority of the second half. The likes of Laura Suero and Kaleigh Riehl had to make a number of last-ditch tackles, often chasing a player back for 40 yards, and it all built up to the last play of the game.

Apart from the inherent physicality of the Cowgirls, Penn State notably deployed a zonal marking system on the last corner instead of the usual man-to-man system. Communication wasn’t a problem, but there will be unavoidable soft spots between zones, especially with fatigue creeping in. Rodriguez found that soft spot to complete the stunner and send her team back to Stillwater with three points.

The saying goes, “good teams always play up to their competition,” and the Nittany Lions will need to abide by that right now with a matchup against No. 4 Virginia coming up over the weekend.