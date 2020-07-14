Penn State coach Erica Dambach has officially announced that seniors Sam Coffey, Kerry Abello and Frankie Tagliaferri will be her team’s captains for the 2020 season.

Coffey, a former Boston College transfer, started in 24 of the 25 games she appeared in last season with the Nittany Lions.

She was named United Soccer Coaches second team Scholar All-American as well as first team All-Big Ten. She also ranked second in the conference in total points with 32.

Abello was named to the All-North second team and first team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Last season, she scored eight goals and recorded three assists along the way.

Over the course of her entire Penn State career, she has accumulated a total of 15 goals and eight assists.

Abello started in each of the 24 games she participated in last season.

Tagliaferri appeared in all 25 games that Penn State played in last season.

She was also named to the All-Big Ten second team and the Big Ten All-Tournament team for her efforts last fall.

She finished her junior campaign with six goals scored and 10 assists, which tied her for second in the Big Ten.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE