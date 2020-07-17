With group play under their belts, the eight teams from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup are set for the win-or-go-home portion of the tournament.

The knockout stage of the cup begins Friday in Herriman, Utah, between the No. 1 seed North Carolina Courage and the No. 8 seed Portland Thorns FC. Several alumnae from the Penn State women’s soccer program are featured not just on these two teams, but the other six from the cup.

After differing results in the early stages of the tournament, here’s a look at the performances of former Penn State players from the games leading up to the tournament’s knockout stage.

Portland Thorns FC

Thorns FC remain winless after stumbling to three draws and a loss in four matches. Former Penn State star Rocky Rodriguez was a lone bright spot in draws to both the Washington Spirit and the OL Reign over the past week and a half.

Rodriguez facilitated well from the midfield the Sunday after July 4, as Thorns FC drew 1-1 with the third-seeded Spirit. In a scoreless tie against OL Reign, Rodriguez carried the load in a midfield without USWNT’s Lindsey Horan.

Midfielder Emily Ogle and goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, both Penn State alumnae, didn’t see action in either game.

Chicago Red Stars

After a rough go in her first match of the cup against Washington Spirit, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher bounced back with excellent performances against the Courage and Utah Royals FC. On July 5, Naeher conceded one goal by way of a set-piece while making four saves in a 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

A week later, Naeher recorded her first clean sheet in her team’s first win of the challenge cup in a 1-0 victory over Utah Royals FC. The sixth-seeded Red Stars will face the third-seeded OL Reign on Saturday.

Former Penn State men's lacrosse players prepare for unusual PLL season In mid-March, sports in the United States and around the world stopped in an unprecedented t…

Utah Royals FC

Royals FC played three games over eight days, winning their first against Sky Blue FC 1-0 and losing the next two 1-0 against both OL Reign and the Chicago Red Stars.

Defender Elizabeth Ball played 244 minutes over the three games with two full games before exiting in the 64th minute of the July 12 loss to the Red Stars.

Defender Madeline Nolf came on as a substitute late in both losses while forward Mallory Weber started against the Chicago Red Stars and OL Reign. Weber entered late for Raisa Strom-Okimoto against Sky Blue FC.

Marissa Sheva didn’t see the field in any of the three games. The No. 4 Houston Dash will play Royals FC on Friday.

Houston Dash

Penn State alumna and goalkeeper Amanda Dennis didn’t see action in any of Dash’s last three games. Midfielder Christine Nairn played twice, once in a starting role in a 2-0 loss to Sky Blue FC and again as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Sky Blue FC

Former Penn State defender and recent graduate Kaleigh Riehl’s role remained limited over the last few games with Sky Blue FC, yet she did see the field once.

Despite sitting out three of the four games, Riehl started and played 77 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Royals FC.

Seventh-seeded Sky Blue FC will play the No. 2 seed Washington Spirit on Saturday.

