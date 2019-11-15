Big players show up in big moments.

While Penn State has relied on the collective effort of its squad through its 10-game winning streak, midfielders Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri have been particularly crucial late in the season.

The Nittany Lions’ 3-1 win over Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA tournament was no exception, as the two juniors showed up when it mattered most with the season on the line.

Going into halftime down a goal after Fanny Gotesson put Stony Brook ahead in the 18th minute, Penn State took matters into its own hands in the second half.

“Certainly the second half felt good,” coach Erica Dambach said. “They came out right away, you could see the attitude was there.”

Tagliaferri scored the all-important equalizing goal in the 50th-minute, emphatically shifting the momentum in favor of Penn State.

With her fifth goal of 2019, which accompanies her team-leading 10 assists, Tagliaferri has consistently imposed her dynamism in the attacking third.

Coffey dominated the pitch once again, as her goal just 50 seconds after Tagliaferri’s leveler and assist on Kerry Abello in the 63rd-minute, extended the midfielder’s red hot form.

Totaling nine goals and nine assists in 2019, Coffey has found the back of the net in four of Penn State’s last five contests, and in three straight.

“When we tied it, we knew we needed another one and we needed it right away,” Coffey said. “Something we talk about a lot in our culture is once we go, we go again, and we go again, and we go again, and we don’t stop.”

Coffey and Tagliaferri took the initiative in the attack, especially in the second period, making powerful solo runs through midfield and connecting passes with the likes of Payton Linnehan and Kerry Abello on the flanks to spark the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Even Stony Brook coach Tobias Bischof was admittedly impressed by Penn State’s game-changers.

“Second half, Penn State did what Penn State does,” he said. “They have a couple special players and the special players, they did a very good job for them when we gave up those two goals.”