From a young age, Ellie Jean knew she wanted to be part of a team.

Whether she was raising a championship trophy or wiping away tears of defeat, the feeling of belonging to something bigger than herself resonated deeply with her.

Thus, her passion for soccer was born.

Jean traces her roots back to Coventry, Connecticut, where her mother and stepfather worked with the men’s soccer team at the nearby University of Connecticut.

“I was around soccer 24/7 and honestly just fell in love with it,” Jean said. “I loved the team aspect of it.”

Even as a decorated cross country runner in high school, Jean always felt that her desire to play soccer was paramount.

“I was really passionate about it,” she said. “I was good at it, so that was the motivation. I kind of was curious about how good I could get.”

The spotlight of individual sports did not correspond to Jean, while the collective nature of soccer fulfilled her motivation to connect with others through the pursuit of a common goal.

“[Cross country] is just running, and soccer, there’s so much to it,” Jean said. “There’s an individual aspect and there’s also a team aspect. It’s just a great game to play and it brings people together from across the globe, so I love it and I wish I could play it forever.”

As the No. 5 recruit in her class, Jean’s excitement of taking the next step in her career was accompanied by the challenge of finding the perfect fit, which proved quite overwhelming to Jean.

“I didn’t love my recruiting process just because I was so young and I felt a lot of pressure to make the right choice but there was no right choice, you know,” Jean said.

However intimidating, Jean’s crucial decision became much easier once she visited Penn State.

“I stepped on campus for my first time and I felt like in my gut this was a really great place to go and place to be, and I picked it,” Jean said.

It’s safe to say that the rest is history.

Named a co-captain in 2019 alongside fellow redshirt senior defender Kaleigh Riehl and senior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, Jean has emerged as a resolute leader, according to coach Erica Dambach.

“I have been incredibly impressed with Ellie’s leadership this year,” Dambach said. “She is the voice, she is the one dealing with the details, she’s doing all the stuff behind the scenes. I couldn’t be more proud of Ellie. I think that she will finish this season with absolutely no regrets.”

Jean attributed her influential character the those who came before her.

“I’ve always tried to emulate the leaders that I had when I was a freshman just because I knew how much it meant to me when they were reaching out to me or being there for me when I was new and didn’t know where I was going or what I was doing,” Jean said.

Jean and Riehl, as classmates, share a sacred bond that goes beyond their association in Penn State’s defensive third, often linking up for a pregame warmup drill or striking a pose together for the Instagram scene.

“[Jean] is just an incredible person, an incredible athlete, and an incredible soccer player,” Riehl said. “She’s kind of the whole package. I think she holds everyone around her accountable to everything and she really just inspires me to be better. We’ve been through a lot, we’ve shared a lot of experiences, and I think that we have just grown together through it.”

Jean’s love for the game does not solely derive from the thrills of making a picture-perfect slide tackle or leaving an opposing defender in the dust. In soccer, Jean’s unequivocal compassion has found a home, manifesting itself in the unbreakable bonds she has formed with her teammates.

“My experience would be nothing without them, current and past,” Jean said. “I think the most important thing though is that they’ve shaped me so much off the field and have been there for me in times when I’ve needed friends and teammates.”

Each enchanting memory from her Penn State career elicits genuine euphoria from the habitually warmhearted Jean. However, amidst the array of blissful moments exists one particularly adverse stretch of which the recollection triggers profound emotion in the 22-year-old.

Through tears, Jean recounted the spell of anxiety and mental health troubles that afflicted her life away from soccer during her redshirt junior season, commending the invaluable backing she received from those around her.

“I relied that entire season on my teammates and my coaches just for support and to be there for me and they were amazing,” Jean said. “I couldn’t have gotten through that really difficult time without them and they’ll always have such a special place in my heart because of that.”