Penn State will travel to Bloomington for another Big Ten matchup as it takes on Indiana for the Nittany Lions’ second game of a four-game road trip.

Penn State will aim to improve its record against conference opponents following a slow start to the Big Ten slate.

After last weekend’s victory over Ohio State, Penn State improved to 7-6-1 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions now have their sights set on eclipsing the .500 mark against conference teams and could do so with a win at Indiana.

Despite not having the home field advantage, the Nittany Lions may be happy to get a change of scenery. When playing at home this season, they sport a record of 3-5-0. Away from Jeffrey Field, the team has a record of 4-1-1 and has outscored its opponents 11-5.

Over the last two games, the Penn State offense has tallied five goals. This is something to note as the offense has been something that has eluded the Nittany Lions at times.

Two players to watch in this matchup are Penn State’s Kerry Abello and Ally Schlegel.

Abello scored twice in the heartbreaking 3-2 loss at home against Rutgers. She once again found her way into the box score against Ohio State as she assisted on a goal that was scored by Schelgel.

Schelgel has been consistent all year as she tallied an assist on one of Abello’s two scores against Rutgers and scored her ninth goal of the season in the Lion’s recent 3-2 victory at Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions established some momentum against Ohio State this past weekend. They will soon find out if they can carry that with them when they make the trip to Bill Armstong Stadium to face the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers will enter play Thursday with a record of 6-5-1.

Indiana is unbeaten in its last three contests, as they defeated both Illinois and Minnesota, respectively, and had to settle for a tie against Michigan. In those three matchups, the Hoosier defense has refused to allow a single goal and will look to continue their winning ways against Penn State.

Penn State will look to win back to back conference matches for the second time this season. The Hoosiers’ defense has been excellent all season as it has not allowed more than three scores in a single game.

The second half of Penn State’s Big Ten slate kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday.