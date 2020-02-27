A former Nittany Lion is now at the top of a professional sports league.

Penn State alum Lisa Baird was named the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League on Thursday after most recently being employed at New York Public Radio.

Baird was the marketing chief for the U.S. Olympic Committee for nine years and coined “Team USA” for the national women’s soccer team in her time at the position.

The NWSL owns nine teams and is the premier women’s soccer league in the United States. The league features many players from the United States team that won the 2019 FIFA World Cup.