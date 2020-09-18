On June 27, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns FC and North Carolina Courage took the field, marking the first return of a North American professional sports league since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that wasn’t all the occasion signified.

Each player walked out wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt and during the national anthem, and every single player kneeled.

On the field that day were Penn State alumnae Raquel Rodriguez and Britt Eckerstrom, both members of the Thorns.

From social media to the playing field, professional athletes around the world have taken a stand for racial justice following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, the shooting of Jacob Blake and more.

“It’s not a super controversial thing,” Eckerstrom told The Daily Collegian. “This is a human rights movement right now and we’ve got to do what we have to do to make sure people are held accountable.”

Rodriguez, who was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, recognized the importance of bringing attention to social justice issues and sharing the message with her following.

“The fact that I can use my platform, I always see it as a responsibility,” she said. “I’m always going to respect someone who thinks differently than me, but I’ve always seen social media as a tool to just bring thought to people and to bring awareness and attention to something I consider important.”

Christine Nairn, a former Nittany Lion currently playing for the NWSL’s Houston Dash, said she and some teammates attended a protest in downtown Houston in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while a white police officer held a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes.

“For me, I’m all about action,” Nairn said. “It’s easy to talk about it and say something, but until you do action, I think that changes lives and that promotes change.”

Nairn highlighted the importance of showing up for a cause she believes in, even if it doesn’t directly impact herself as a white woman.

“To see my teammates affected by that and be able to show my support and just promote action, I think went a long way," she said.

Penn State alumna Ali Krieger did not find herself in the NWSL Challenge Cup bubble, as her team the Orlando Pride withdrew from the tournament prior to its start due to 10 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff.

While she wasn’t able to make a statement on the field, Krieger has kept active on social media, frequently speaking out about racial injustice on her Instagram account followed by over 900,000 people.

In June, she participated in a campaign called #ShareTheMicNow, through which Black women posted from the Instagram accounts of influential white women for a day, to promote their own work from a platform Black women are not as often afforded.

“It’s important that we use our voice, that we’re not just here to have a platform that people can’t relate to,” Krieger told the Collegian. “I think it’s important that you show up for other people that don’t look like you and that you really support and talk about these topics that are changing our country.”

Although Krieger has often resorted to social media to voice her beliefs, she has also taken it upon herself to do more in her personal life to combat racism.

“Obviously, posting here and there is good and grand, but you really need to dig deeper and look into your community,” she said.

Krieger said she and her wife, Pride teammate and fellow U.S. women’s national team player Ashlyn Harris, have made efforts to influence the people around them.

“Ashlyn and I are trying to make it a point to continue that fight and change other white people’s mindset and ways of thinking, and we have to start with our friends and family,” Krieger said. “Then we can go to our community and fan base, and that’s where I think you can really make an impact.”

Krieger admitted she has not made sufficient efforts to address racial injustice previously, and that white people like herself must assume the responsibility of learning about racial inequality.

“I know that I haven’t fought for racial justice as much as I could have in the past," she said. "I know that now it’s a duty of ours to educate ourselves, to listen to people of color, to hear their voices, and to really challenge others to want to continue the fight and to make people feel like they belong."

Krieger acknowledged that she still has much to learn and that she will continue to act upon anti-racist work through online courses as a way to further educate herself on racial injustice, which she claims is soley the responsibility of white people like herself.

“100%, it’s our job. We can’t go to people of color constantly and ask to educate us about our own history of oppression, over 400 years, and so it’s really important that we take control of that ourselves,” Krieger said.

As the Black Lives Matter movement has dug its roots deep in a nation crying out for change, professional athletes and their teams will continue to ask themselves how to remain in the fight going forward.

“As a team, we get together and we try to come up with the best way to bring change,” Rodriguez said of the Thorns. “Education has been huge, and how we communicate that to the NWSL followers is also. That has been the biggest thing, how do we educate? How do we remind people to vote?”

Recently, the league formed a coalition called The Black Players of the NWSL dedicated to addressing social justice issues.

If there’s anything the last few months have proven, it’s that athletes can individually try to collectively impact global issues such as racism by spreading awareness in their communities.

“We do have a voice, we need to use it and it’s important that we continue that, because racial injustice and oppression isn’t stopping and it won’t stop anytime soon, but we need to continue to fight,” Krieger said.

With the platform they have, Rodriguez and others feel the voices of professional athletes can go a long way in the fight for racial equality.

“I’m just one more player,” Rodriguez said, “but if I can influence one person, then that’s a lot.”